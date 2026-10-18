LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam threw away a promising start by falling five short of a half-century in the first ODI of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 18, Sunday.

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 16:19 IST

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam threw away a promising start by falling five short of a half-century in the first ODI of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 18, Sunday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the spectators’ cheers seemingly died down following the wicket.

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Babar Azam falls to the short-pitch ploy

The dismissal occurred in the 20th over of the innings as Eshan Malinga banged the ball on to the surface as the right-handed batter played the pull shot despite the ball being not quite there to hit. All he could do was spoon it to short mid-wicket and Pavan Rathnayake took a simple catch. The former Pakistan ODI captain had fallen to short-pitch deliveries at least twice during the Test series against England earlier this year. The 31-year-old must work on the shortcoming soon, given most of the World Cup will take place on the bouncy pitches of South Africa.

You Might Be Interested In

The wicket also meant that Sri Lanka had ended a promising 74-run stand between Babar and Saad Baig. Babar’s 57-ball stay had produced six sumptuous boundaries. Nevertheless, the home side are still on track for a good total and will need it, given the likeliness of dew in the evening.

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: When did Babar Azam last score a 50-over international hundred?

The Lahore-born cricketer last made a hundred in an ODI in November 2025 in Rawalpindi itself and the opposition was Sri Lanka too. But Babar has struggled across formats, of late, to reach the triple-figure score.

Yet, 50-over cricket remains his strongest suit. Pakistan have also produced decent results in the format, especially since Shaheen Shah Afridi took over as captain. The 1992 World Cup-winners will look to maintain that consistency in the next one year and look to add their first ICC silverware since 2017.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
Tags: babar azamEshan Malingahome-hero-pos-4pak vs slPakistan national cricket teamSri Lanka National Cricket Team

RELATED News

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

WATCH VIDEO: Shubman Gill Flops On Ranji Trophy Return As Team India Captain Dismissed For 1 Against Chhattisgarh

Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal’s Match Against Services?

LATEST NEWS

‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

WATCH: ‘Isme Humour Kaise Lagta Hai?’ Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP’s Ear On Bigg Boss 20

Bus Going to Kashmir Pelted With Stones in Haryana’s Nilokheri After Clash Between Three People Over Giving Way

WATCH VIDEO: Tarot Reader Predicted Anirudh Ravichander’s Wife 10 Years Ago? Old Clip Goes Viral Amid Kavya Maran Wedding Buzz

Spirit Release Date OUT: Prabhas And Ranbir Kapoor Set For A Potential Diwali 2027 Box-Office Showdown

Caught on Cam: Cab Driver Speeds Away With Two Youths On Car Bonnet After Dispute In Noida’s Sector 18

Rakhi Sawant Non-Bailable Warrant: What Is The 16-Year-Old ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’ Case?

WATCH: ‘Money Follows My Brother’ To ‘Naam Ya Daam’ — Ravi Kishan Turns Garba Night Into A Meme Fest

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

QUICK LINKS