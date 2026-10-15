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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

Babar Azam Birthday: Desert Vipers gave Babar Azam’s birthday a Bollywood twist with a special video featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Baadshah O Baadshah. The Pakistan star turns 32 on October 15 and is preparing for his ILT20 debut after being signed by the franchise for US$80,000.

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:27 IST

Babar Azam Birthday: Desert Vipers celebrated Babar Azam’s birthday with a special video featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Baadshah O Baadshah. The Bollywood-inspired edit added a playful touch to the franchise’s tribute to the Pakistan star, with the song’s memorable hook making the birthday post stand out.

The birthday tribute comes as Babar prepares for a new chapter in his franchise career after Desert Vipers secured his services for the upcoming ILT20 season. The signing marks his first appearance in the tournament, with fans eagerly awaiting the Pakistan star’s debut in the UAE.

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Desert Vipers’ Birthday Video For Babar Azam 



Desert Vipers gave Babar Azam’s birthday celebrations a Bollywood twist by using Baadshah O Baadshah from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 film Baadshah in their special edit. The song’s memorable hook added a playful touch to the franchise’s tribute to the Pakistan star.

Babar celebrates his birthday on October 15. Born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1994, the right-handed batter turns 32 in 2026. Widely recognised for his consistency across formats, Babar has been one of Pakistan’s leading batting figures over the past decade.

The video also arrives at an important moment in his franchise career, with the batter preparing for a new challenge in the United Arab Emirates.

Babar Azam Sold To Desert Vipers For ILT20 Season 5

Desert Vipers secured Babar for US$80,000 at the ILT20 Season 5 auction held in Dubai on October 1, 2026. The signing marks his first time playing in the International League T20, adding another major T20 competition to his career.

The franchise will look to Babar’s experience at the top of the order as it prepares for the upcoming season. His ability to build an innings and find gaps could prove valuable in the UAE conditions.

Babar Azam’s T20I Record

Babar has scored 4,596 runs in men’s T20 internationals, with an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 128.02. His highest T20I score is 122, which came against South Africa in Centurion in April 2021.

He has also been a prolific performer in franchise cricket, particularly in the Pakistan Super League, where he has regularly featured among the leading run-scorers.

The ILT20 Season 5 is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 20, 2026. Babar’s debut will give fans another chance to see the Pakistan batter in action in a new franchise environment.

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit
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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

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