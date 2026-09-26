Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Domestic Return Brings New Low, Pakistan Test Captain Dismissed for 12 in First-Class Match

Babar Azam’s Domestic Return Brings New Low: Babar Azam’s much-anticipated return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket ended in disappointment on Saturday (Sep 26), with the former captain dismissed for just 12 runs while representing Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in Abbottabad. The Pakistan Test captain returned to first-class cricket after seven years and attracted significant attention from fans, who had gathered at the venue to see him in action.
Babar Azam is GONE! 🔥
7 years of waiting to play First Class cricket again… and he’s out for just 12 runs off 20 balls! 😭
Arshad Iqbal is ON FIRE!🔥 pic.twitter.com/hECRwFiBG7
— Humais khan (@Humireacts) September 26, 2026
Babar Azam Dismissed for 12 on Domestic Return
Babar finally walked out to bat on the third day of the President’s Trophy Grade-I third-round match after KRL posted 398 runs in their first innings. However, his stay at the crease lasted only 20 deliveries as he was dismissed for 12 runs.
Watch Video: How Was Babar Azam Dismissed?
Babar attempted to deal with a bouncer from Arshad Iqbal, but the delivery eventually found its way into the hands of fielder Abdul Faseeh. The batter scored two boundaries during his 20-ball stay and finished with a strike rate of 60.00.
Babar’s Dismissal Adds to OGDCL’s Problems
Babar’s departure left OGDCL in further trouble as their score slipped to 46-4. Arshad Iqbal claimed three of OGDCL’s first four wickets, leaving KRL firmly in control of the contest.
Fans Turn Up for Babar Azam’s Domestic Return
Babar’s return generated considerable interest in Abbottabad, with supporters gathering at the ground to catch a glimpse of the Pakistan star. Some fans even entered the field to meet the 31-year-old batter, highlighting the attention surrounding his comeback to domestic cricket.
Babar Azam Returns After Seven Years
Babar’s appearance in the President’s Trophy Grade-I marked his return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket after a seven-year gap. His decision to play domestic cricket comes after a difficult period in international cricket and after he was left out of Pakistan’s recent plans.
Babar Azam’s Domestic Comeback Ends Early
The much-awaited return was expected to provide Babar with an opportunity to spend time in the middle and regain his rhythm. However, his dismissal for 12 runs brought his first innings back to the domestic circuit to an early end, leaving supporters waiting for another opportunity to see the Pakistan star make a bigger impact.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.