Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Domestic Return Brings New Low, Pakistan Test Captain Dismissed for 12 in First-Class Match

Babar Azam’s Domestic Return Brings New Low: Babar Azam’s much-anticipated return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket ended in disappointment on Saturday (Sep 26), with the former captain dismissed for just 12 runs while representing Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in Abbottabad. The Pakistan Test captain returned to first-class cricket after seven years and attracted significant attention from fans, who had gathered at the venue to see him in action.

Babar Azam Dismissed for 12 on Domestic Return

Babar finally walked out to bat on the third day of the President’s Trophy Grade-I third-round match after KRL posted 398 runs in their first innings. However, his stay at the crease lasted only 20 deliveries as he was dismissed for 12 runs.

Watch Video: How Was Babar Azam Dismissed?

Babar attempted to deal with a bouncer from Arshad Iqbal, but the delivery eventually found its way into the hands of fielder Abdul Faseeh. The batter scored two boundaries during his 20-ball stay and finished with a strike rate of 60.00.

Babar’s Dismissal Adds to OGDCL’s Problems

Babar’s departure left OGDCL in further trouble as their score slipped to 46-4. Arshad Iqbal claimed three of OGDCL’s first four wickets, leaving KRL firmly in control of the contest.

Fans Turn Up for Babar Azam’s Domestic Return

Babar’s return generated considerable interest in Abbottabad, with supporters gathering at the ground to catch a glimpse of the Pakistan star. Some fans even entered the field to meet the 31-year-old batter, highlighting the attention surrounding his comeback to domestic cricket.

Babar Azam Returns After Seven Years

Babar’s appearance in the President’s Trophy Grade-I marked his return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket after a seven-year gap. His decision to play domestic cricket comes after a difficult period in international cricket and after he was left out of Pakistan’s recent plans.

Babar Azam’s Domestic Comeback Ends Early

The much-awaited return was expected to provide Babar with an opportunity to spend time in the middle and regain his rhythm. However, his dismissal for 12 runs brought his first innings back to the domestic circuit to an early end, leaving supporters waiting for another opportunity to see the Pakistan star make a bigger impact.