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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match

Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match

Babar Azam Continues Poor Form: Babar Azam's much-anticipated return to domestic first-class cricket took another disappointing turn on Sunday (Sep 27) as the Pakistan batter was dismissed for just 4 runs in his second innings against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). Representing OGDCL in the third round of the President's Trophy Grade-I, Babar managed only 16 runs across his two innings at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, after returning to red-ball domestic cricket following seven years.

Watch Video: Babar Azam's Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match
Watch Video: Babar Azam's Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 15:29 IST

Babar Azam Continues Poor Form: Babar Azam’s much-anticipated return to domestic first-class cricket took another disappointing turn on Sunday (Sep 27) as the Pakistan batter was dismissed for just 4 runs in his second innings against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). Representing OGDCL in the third round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, Babar managed only 16 runs across his two innings at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, after returning to red-ball domestic cricket following seven years.

How Did Babar Azam Get Dismissed?

After OGDCL were forced to follow on, Babar came out hoping to provide stability in the second innings. However, he struggled to find his timing against a disciplined KRL bowling attack. The right-hander faced 14 deliveries and scored four runs before poking at a delivery outside the off stump and offering a catch to a nearby fielder.

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Watch Video of Babar Azam’s Dismissal

Babar Azam’s second-innings dismissal brought another early end to his much-awaited domestic comeback. The batter had scored 12 runs off 20 balls in the first innings, meaning he finished the match with an aggregate of just 16 runs.

Abbottabad Crowd Disappointed After Babar’s Dismissal

Babar’s return had attracted significant attention at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, with large crowds gathering over the previous three days to watch the former Pakistan captain play red-ball cricket after seven years. His second-innings dismissal was met with visible disappointment among the spectators, with reports suggesting that some fans left the venue shortly after his wicket.

Babar Azam’s Red-Ball Form Under Scrutiny

The domestic appearance was expected to give Babar valuable red-ball match practice ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming Test assignments. The batter has been under scrutiny following a prolonged lean run in Test cricket, and scores of 12 and 4 in Abbottabad have not provided the desired start to his domestic return.

Babar Azam’s Domestic Return Ends With 16 Runs

Babar Azam’s comeback to first-class cricket therefore ended with scores of 12 and 4. His early dismissal in the second innings leaves OGDCL facing further pressure in the contest against KRL, while Babar will now look to use his next opportunities to regain his rhythm in the longest format.

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Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match
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Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match

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Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match
Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match
Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match
Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match
Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match

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