WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam’s Stumps Go Flying! Will Jacks Ends His 34-Run Stay Against England | PAK vs ENG, ODI Tri-Series

Babar Azam Wicket Video: Babar Azam once again failed to convert a promising start into a substantial innings, falling for 34 against England in the second match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Will Jacks beat the former Pakistan captain with a sharply turning delivery that slipped beneath his bat and crashed into the stumps.

England captain Harry Brook opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan’s innings got off to a disastrous start as Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a first-ball duck, followed by Saim Ayub’s eight-run knock.

Babar walked in with Pakistan needing stability and struck four boundaries during his 52-ball stay. However, despite spending time at the crease, he could not turn his innings into a match-defining contribution.

Will Jacks Cleans Up Babar Azam With Sharp Turn

BABAR AZAM DISMISSED FOR 34! His reflexes are completely finished. Soo poor! https://t.co/WwnFZ5m3EM — Mian Ahmad (@MianAhmad_56) October 20, 2026







The dismissal came in the 15th over, at 59/3. Jacks bowled a delivery that turned sharply back into the right-hander. Babar remained deep in his crease and appeared to play for a different line, leaving a gap between bat and ball. The delivery sneaked through and knocked over his off-stump.

Babar departed for 34 off 52 balls, having hit four fours and no sixes. He had also scored two doubles and 14 singles, while 32 of the deliveries he faced were dot balls.

Jacks proved particularly difficult for the Pakistan batter, conceding only six runs off the 13 balls Babar faced from him before claiming the wicket. Babar had also found scoring difficult against Gus Atkinson, managing nine runs off 19 deliveries from the England pacer.

Babar Azam Fails To Build On Sri Lanka Knock

The latest dismissal will add to the scrutiny surrounding Babar’s inability to convert starts into bigger scores. He had made 45 against Sri Lanka in the previous match, but once again fell short of a half-century.

Across his first two innings in the 2026 tri-series, Babar has scored 79 runs from 109 balls at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 72.48. He is yet to register a fifty in the competition.

Pakistan Four Down Against England

Babar’s wicket left Pakistan under pressure, with Salman Agha later dismissed for 16 by Adil Rashid. At the time of writing, Pakistan were 94/4 after 21.1 overs, with Saad Baig unbeaten on 21 and Hasan Nawaz on 10.

Pakistan will need their remaining batters to rebuild the innings and push towards a competitive total against England.