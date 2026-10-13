WATCH VIDEO: Bangladesh Add More Meme Material After Missing Run Out Opportunity, Here’s How X Reacted After AFG vs BAN One-Off Test

Bangladesh once again became the subject of online jokes after missing a straightforward run-out opportunity against Afghanistan during the one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Oct 13). With Afghanistan battling to save the match, a costly mix-up between Qais Ahmad and Yamin Ahmadzai gave Bangladesh a golden opportunity to dismiss the former. However, the hosts failed to remove the bails despite Qais being well outside his crease, prompting cricket fans on X to mock the missed chance. Bangladesh eventually had to settle for a draw after Afghanistan’s lower order survived the final day.

WATCH VIDEO: Bangladesh Miss Easy Run-Out Chance Against Afghanistan

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 122nd over, with Afghanistan at 288/7 and Qais Ahmad batting on seven off seven deliveries. Facing Nayeem Hasan, Qais played the ball towards the short third-man region as both batters initially set off for a single.

A misunderstanding then saw Qais attempt a second run, only for Yamin Ahmadzai to send him back. Qais turned around and headed towards the striker’s end, leaving himself vulnerable at the non-striker’s end.

Bangladesh had an excellent chance to complete the run-out after the fielder returned the ball to bowler Taijul Islam. However, Taijul failed to dislodge the bails, allowing Qais to survive despite being well short of his ground. The missed opportunity proved particularly frustrating given Bangladesh’s need to take the remaining wickets to secure victory.

How Did X React to Bangladesh’s Missed Run-Out Opportunity?

The missed run-out quickly became a talking point among cricket fans on X, with users making fun of Bangladesh’s inability to capitalise on the mix-up. The incident added to the online memes surrounding the team’s fielding lapses during a match in which they had several chances to force a result.

Bangladesh had already missed another run-out opportunity and dropped a catch through Hasan Mahmud, mistakes that contributed to Afghanistan’s successful fight for a draw. The latest blunder attracted further criticism, with fans highlighting how crucial such missed chances can be in Test cricket.

The incident became especially painful for Bangladesh because Afghanistan’s lower order continued to resist until the final over, denying the hosts a victory despite their strong position in the match.

AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: How Afghanistan Held Bangladesh to a Draw

Afghanistan finished their second innings at 346/8 after batting through 142 overs on the final day, successfully defending against Bangladesh’s attempts to take the remaining wickets. The visitors resumed at 132/3 and focused on survival, with Sediqullah Atal leading the resistance through a marathon innings.

Atal scored 111 off 332 deliveries, registering his maiden Test century with nine fours and three sixes. Rahmat Shah contributed 51 off 124 balls before falling to Ebadot Hossain, while Hashmatullah Shahidi made 36 and Ikram Alikhil added 33 to help Afghanistan remain in contention.

Bangladesh continued to take wickets, with Ebadot finishing with figures of 3/50 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claiming 3/73. Taijul Islam eventually dismissed Atal in the 119th over, reducing Afghanistan to 281/7 and giving the hosts another opportunity to push for victory.

However, Yamin Ahmadzai and the lower order continued to frustrate Bangladesh. Yamin faced 85 deliveries for his 19 runs before being dismissed by Miraz, while Qais remained unbeaten despite struggling with hamstring cramps. With the draw assured in the final over, Qais struck two sixes off Taijul, including one from the last delivery, to finish on 49 off 80 balls.