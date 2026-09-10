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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Barcelona’s £1.3 Billion Camp Nou Leaks During Champions League Opener, Journalists Caught in Torrential Rain

WATCH VIDEO: Barcelona’s £1.3 Billion Camp Nou Leaks During Champions League Opener, Journalists Caught in Torrential Rain

Barcelona's newly redeveloped Camp Nou faced an embarrassing setback during the club's Champions League opener against Feyenoord as heavy rain reportedly leaked into the stadium's media section. Footage from the venue showed journalists dealing with a torrential downpour, with water pooling on workstations and construction scaffolding visible in the background.

Watch Video: Barcelona's $1 Billion Camp Nou Stadium Leaks During Champions League Opener, Media Centre Facilities Affected
Watch Video: Barcelona's $1 Billion Camp Nou Stadium Leaks During Champions League Opener, Media Centre Facilities Affected

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 13:13 IST

Barcelona’s newly redeveloped Camp Nou faced an embarrassing setback during the club’s Champions League opener against Feyenoord as heavy rain reportedly leaked into the stadium’s media section. Footage from the venue showed journalists dealing with a torrential downpour, with water pooling on workstations and construction scaffolding visible in the background.

The incident comes despite the ongoing redevelopment of Barcelona’s iconic home, which has reportedly cost around £1.3 billion. Video footage shared by Dutch journalist Mikos Gouka showed the media area being drenched during Wednesday’s Champions League clash, with one individual seen trying to retrieve a soaked item from a desk while sheltering from the rain.

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Watch Video of Camp Nou Leaking During Barcelona vs Feyenoord

The footage showed rainwater entering the media section of Camp Nou, with water visibly collecting around journalists’ workstations. Scaffolding and unfinished construction work could also be seen behind the media area as the stadium continues to undergo its extensive redevelopment.

Camp Nou Redevelopment Faces Another Setback

Barcelona’s stadium redevelopment began after the 2022-23 season, with the Catalan giants eventually returning to Camp Nou in November last year. However, significant construction work remains unfinished, particularly around the upper tier of the stadium.

Barcelona currently have a reduced capacity of around 62,000 spectators at Camp Nou, while the club’s long-term plan is to increase the stadium’s capacity to approximately 105,000. The ongoing work has also led to reports that Barcelona have asked the city council for permission to temporarily return to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2027-28 season.

Barcelona’s Camp Nou Redevelopment Cost

The redevelopment of Camp Nou has been reported to have a price tag of around £1.3 billion. Despite the scale of the project, the latest incident has highlighted the challenges Barcelona continue to face while construction remains underway at their historic home.

Work is also incomplete at the Palau Blaugrana, the 15,000-capacity venue used by Barcelona’s basketball and futsal teams. The continued construction across the club’s sporting facilities has added to the logistical challenges surrounding the redevelopment project.

Barcelona Thrash Feyenoord 5-1 in Champions League Opener

The rain did little to affect Barcelona’s performance on the pitch as the LaLiga giants produced a dominant 5-1 victory over Feyenoord. Raphinha opened the scoring before Karim Adeyemi extended Barcelona’s advantage in the first half.

Raphinha completed his brace after the break, while Lamine Yamal and new signing Gabriel Jesus also found the net. Feyenoord managed only a consolation goal through Sem Steijn in the 82nd minute as Barcelona began their Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion.

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WATCH VIDEO: Barcelona’s £1.3 Billion Camp Nou Leaks During Champions League Opener, Journalists Caught in Torrential Rain
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WATCH VIDEO: Barcelona’s £1.3 Billion Camp Nou Leaks During Champions League Opener, Journalists Caught in Torrential Rain
WATCH VIDEO: Barcelona’s £1.3 Billion Camp Nou Leaks During Champions League Opener, Journalists Caught in Torrential Rain
WATCH VIDEO: Barcelona’s £1.3 Billion Camp Nou Leaks During Champions League Opener, Journalists Caught in Torrential Rain
WATCH VIDEO: Barcelona’s £1.3 Billion Camp Nou Leaks During Champions League Opener, Journalists Caught in Torrential Rain

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