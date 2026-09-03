WATCH VIDEO: Ben Stokes Reacts Helplessly As Yuzvendra Chahal Bamboozles England Legend In County Championship 2026 Match

Out-of-favour Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to tame batters for fun even if he remains no longer in India’s plans for the foreseeable future. With Chahal representing Northamptonshire currently in the County Championship 2026 Division Two, he made England legend and Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes his victim victim with a peach of a delivery as a video of the same surfaced on social media on September 3, Thursday.

Ben Stokes reacts helplessly after Yuzvendra Chahal castles him

The dismissal came in the 47th over of the innings as the Haryana-born cricketer went round the wicket and pitched the ball on a length outside the off-stump. Although the seam-bowling all-rounder took a big stride, he still missed the ball as it breached through his defences to hit stumps. Stokes reacted by raising his hands, as if to say there’s nothing much he could’ve done about that delivery. The retired England cricketer had to walk away for 14.

That is sensational pic.twitter.com/ChwDk7JfLR — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 3, 2026

It was also the veteran leg-spinner’s second wicket, having earlier got the better of Alex Lees (24). He finished by dismissing Kasey Altridge (5) and Matthew Potts (0) to snare a haul of 15.2-3-36-4.

Ben Stokes to join Adelaide Strikers in a bumper Big Bash League deal

Meanwhile, the Durham all-rounder has signed a contract worth AU$500,000 (US$360,000 approx.) with the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers to make himself available for the entire 16th edition of the T20 tournament.

Stokes stated that he is thrilled to play at the Adelaide Oval, calling it one of the most incredible venues to play cricket. As quoted by the official website of the franchise, he stated:

“I’m really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Australia, and when the opportunity came up to join the Strikers it was one I couldn’t pass up. Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the Big Bash is a fantastic competition and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I’m looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season. I can’t wait to get started, create some special memories with the group and give Strikers fans plenty to cheer about.”

The 35-year-old has played in the BBL before when he was part of the Melbourne Renegades for the 2014-15 decision. He had played only four matches that season, scoring 128 runs alongside a strike rate of 156.09 and bagged three scalps, averaging 20.33. Hence, the upcoming season will be Stokes’ second stint in the tournament Down Under.