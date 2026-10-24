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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowling Highlights: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended his four-year wait for a T20I wicket by dismissing Daryl Mitchell in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I. The veteran pacer outfoxed Mitchell with a knuckle ball, while Tilak Varma completed the catch as India struck early in Christchurch.

WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 13:24 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowling Highlights: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the T20I wicket column after four years by dismissing Daryl Mitchell in the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. The veteran pacer produced a clever knuckle ball to force a leading edge, with Tilak Varma completing the catch at cover.

The breakthrough came in the third over after Arshdeep Singh had already dismissed Tim Seifert. Mitchell departed for six off five deliveries, including one boundary, leaving New Zealand struggling at 18/2 after 2.6 overs. Bhuvneshwar’s timely strike gave India early control and marked a significant moment in the experienced pacer’s comeback.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dismisses Daryl Mitchell

Bhuvneshwar provided India with their second breakthrough of the innings in the third over after Arshdeep Singh had removed Tim Seifert. Bowling to Mitchell at 2.6 overs, the Indian pacer delivered a good-length knuckle ball that appeared to hold up on the surface.

Mitchell looked to flick the ball towards the leg side but was through with his shot early. The ball caught the leading edge and looped towards cover-point, where Tilak Varma settled underneath it to complete a comfortable catch.

Mitchell departed for six off five deliveries, including one boundary, leaving New Zealand at 18/2 after three overs. The dismissal marked a special moment for Bhuvneshwar, who had gone four years without taking a T20I wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns To The T20I Wicket Column

The experienced seamer continued to bowl through the powerplay, finishing his three-over spell with figures of 1/32. He conceded eight runs in his opening over before striking in his second, while New Zealand managed to score freely against him in the fourth and fifth overs.

Bhuvneshwar also came close to creating a run-out opportunity against Mitchell earlier in the over, collecting the ball quickly and attempting a direct hit at the bowler’s end. Mitchell survived that chance before falling two deliveries later.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 51/3 after 7.1 overs, with Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs at the crease. India had made an encouraging start after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first.

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WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
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WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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