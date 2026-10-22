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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his international return after nearly four years in the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, producing trademark swing with the new ball. The veteran pacer beat Tim Seifert twice in his opening over. At the time of writing, he had conceded 21 runs in two overs without a wicket.

WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 13:27 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to international cricket after nearly four years in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday. The Indian pacer immediately found swing with the new ball, beating Tim Seifert twice in his opening over and reminding fans of his trademark movement.

Playing his first international match since November 2022, the experienced seamer was handed the new ball after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. Bhuvneshwar started at 127 kmph and troubled Seifert with deliveries moving both away from and into the right-hander.

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Although Seifert managed to survive the early examination, Bhuvneshwar’s opening spell offered an encouraging glimpse of his swing-bowling skills. His return also adds experience to India’s pace attack as they look to make a strong start to the five-match T20I series.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes International Return 

India captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl after winning the toss, handing Bhuvneshwar the new ball for his first international appearance since November 2022. The right-arm pacer made an immediate impact with his movement, beating Seifert on the outside edge with his very first delivery.

Bhuvneshwar continued to trouble the New Zealand opener in the opening over, producing another delivery that nipped back sharply and beat the inside edge. His ability to move the ball in both directions was on display as he kept the batters guessing.

The veteran pacer conceded just four runs in his opening over, with Seifert managing to find his rhythm only gradually. However, his second over proved more expensive, including a no-ball that gave the New Zealand batter a free hit, which he dispatched for four.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowling Figures

At the time of writing, Bhuvneshwar had completed two overs, conceding 21 runs without taking a wicket. He had bowled four dot balls and one no-ball, with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen among the batters he faced.

New Zealand were 81/2 after eight overs, with Daryl Mitchell batting on nine and Glenn Phillips on one. Finn Allen top-scored with 45 off 24 balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel, while Tim Seifert made 24 off 17 deliveries.

Despite going wicketless in his first two overs, Bhuvneshwar’s comeback delivery offered a reminder of the swing and control that made him one of India’s most effective new-ball bowlers.

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WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Swings It Like Old Times On International Comeback After 4-Year Gap | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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