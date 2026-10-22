WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Streak Comes To An End, Bowls First No Ball After 1791 Deliveries in T20Is | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Streak Comes To An End: Bhuvneshwar Kumar endured a difficult return to international cricket as India faced New Zealand in the first T20I in Christchurch on Thursday (Oct 22). After being away from international action for 1430 days, the experienced right-arm pacer conceded his first-ever no-ball in T20 internationals, bringing an impressive streak to an end. Bhuvneshwar had delivered 299.3 overs without bowling a no-ball in the format before the unwanted milestone. Despite his expensive spell, India chased down New Zealand’s target of 226 to win by four wickets with two balls remaining and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to International Bowling After 1430 Days

Bhuvneshwar’s international comeback began during the fifth T20I between India and West Indies in Bengaluru on October 17, when he returned to the national setup after 1425 days. However, rain prevented West Indies from batting, meaning the veteran pacer did not get an opportunity to bowl in that match.

Five days later, Bhuvneshwar finally bowled for India again against New Zealand in Christchurch. His opening over was economical, costing just four runs, but the experienced seamer struggled to maintain that control as the innings progressed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls First-Ever T20I No-Ball

The defining moment arrived in Bhuvneshwar’s second over, when he delivered a no-ball for the first time in his T20I career. The milestone ended a remarkable run of 299.3 overs without a no-ball in the format across his 89 T20I appearances.

Before this delivery, Bhuvneshwar’s streak was second only to Adil Rashid’s record of 320.2 overs without bowling a no-ball in T20 internationals. The unwanted first came during a challenging comeback outing, as New Zealand’s batters capitalised on India’s bowling difficulties.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Expensive Spell Against New Zealand

Following the no-ball, Bhuvneshwar found it difficult to contain the New Zealand batters. His figures stood at 0/35 after three overs before he returned for the final over of the innings and conceded another 14 runs. He finished with 0/49 in four overs as New Zealand piled up 225/4.

The performance was far from the comeback Bhuvneshwar would have hoped for, particularly after his impressive outings in the IPL 2025 and IPL 2026 seasons. Nevertheless, with four matches remaining in the series, the experienced pacer will have further opportunities to regain his rhythm and make an impact.

New Zealand’s 225/4 Not Enough as India Win Thriller

New Zealand maintained an aggressive scoring rate throughout their innings, crossing a run rate of 10 in every phase and accelerating further during the final five overs to finish at 225/4. India’s bowlers came under sustained pressure, leaving the hosts with a challenging target of 226 to defend.

However, India’s batters completed the chase with four wickets remaining and two balls to spare, recording their opponents’ highest successful T20I run chase. The victory gave India a 1-0 advantage in the five-match series, with the two sides scheduled to meet again at the same venue on October 24. India will look to extend their lead, while New Zealand will aim to level the series at 1-1.