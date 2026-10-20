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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy

WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Anmol Kumar Batting Highlights: Anmol Kumar delivered a stunning batting performance for Bihar U19 against Haryana U19 in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite 2026-27 in Puducherry. The young batter smashed 184 runs off just 86 balls, hitting 18 sixes and 11 fours at a strike rate of 213.95 as Bihar posted 325 runs.

WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-20 12:09 IST

Anmol Kumar Batting Highlights: Bihar Under-19 batter Anmol Kumar produced a sensational display of power-hitting against Haryana Under-19 in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite 2026-27 in Puducherry. The right-handed batter hammered 184 runs off just 86 deliveries, clearing the boundary 18 times and striking 11 fours in a breathtaking innings.

Young cricketers often use age-group tournaments to make a statement, and Anmol made sure his performance would be difficult to overlook. His remarkable knock was built around aggressive strokeplay, with the Bihar batter repeatedly finding the boundary and putting Haryana’s bowling attack under pressure.

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The 18 sixes in his innings were particularly striking, highlighting his ability to generate power and clear the ropes with regularity. Alongside those towering hits, Anmol struck 11 fours to keep the scoreboard moving at a rapid pace.



Anmol Kumar’s 184-Run Knock Lights Up Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Anmol reached 184 in only 86 balls, registering a strike rate of 213.95. His innings contained 152 runs through boundaries alone, with his 18 sixes contributing 108 runs and his 11 fours adding another 44.

Such a high scoring rate can transform an innings in the 50-over format, forcing bowlers to rethink their plans and giving the batting side momentum. Anmol’s ability to combine fours with a steady stream of sixes made his knock a standout performance in the Under-19 competition.

The Bihar batter’s effort came in the Elite stage of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, the domestic tournament that provides a platform for young Indian cricketers to compete at the age-group level. His performance against Haryana offered a memorable example of attacking batting in youth cricket.

Bihar U19 Beat Haryana After Anmol’s Explosive Innings

Bihar posted 325 runs in 46.1 overs, with Anmol’s 184 forming a major part of the total. Haryana fought back in the chase, scoring 288 in 42.2 overs, but Bihar secured a 19-run victory under the VJD method, according to the official BCCI match record.

Anmol’s innings stands out not only for the volume of runs but also for the speed at which he accumulated them. Scoring 184 from 86 balls, with 18 sixes and 11 fours, is the kind of performance that can bring attention to a young batter’s potential.

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WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy
Tags: Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite 2026-27

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WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy

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WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy

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WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy
WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy
WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy
WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy
WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy

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