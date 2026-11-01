LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

Blair Tickner Celebration: Blair Tickner grabbed attention with a unique card celebration after dismissing Naman Dhir in the fifth T20I against India. The New Zealand pacer produced two key breakthroughs, removing Ishan Kishan earlier before ending Dhir’s resistance, as India posted 191/8 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 15:20 IST

Blair Tickner Celebration: New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner grabbed the spotlight during the fifth T20I against India at Seddon Park in Hamilton after dismissing Naman Dhir with a brilliant catch at extra-cover. Tickner celebrated by pulling out a card featuring a fire icon, kissing it and showing it off, creating a memorable moment during India’s innings.

The dismissal came in the 19th over when Dhir attempted to loft a slower knuckle-ball outside off but sliced it off the outer half of his bat. Michael Bracewell, positioned at extra-cover, ran back and completed an excellent diving catch. Dhir departed for 33 off 23 balls, having struck four fours and a six, while Tickner celebrated energetically with his now-noticed card. On commentary, Scott Styris suggested it was a Pokemon card.

You Might Be Interested In



Blair Tickner’s Unique Celebration 

The moment unfolded at 18.4 overs when Tickner delivered a full knuckle-ball outside off. Dhir stepped forward and tried to clear the infield, but the ball came off the thick outer half of his bat and went towards extra-cover.

Bracewell tracked the ball, ran backwards and dived forward to complete the catch with both hands before tumbling to the ground. Tickner immediately celebrated, taking out a card with a fire icon and kissing it. The unusual gesture caught the attention of viewers, with Styris referring to it as a Pokemon card during the broadcast.

Dhir’s wicket came at a crucial stage of India’s innings. He had added 46 runs off 30 balls with Nitish Kumar Reddy for the sixth wicket, helping India recover after losing five wickets. His dismissal left India at 179/6 in the 19th over.

Blair Tickner Takes Two Wickets Against India

Tickner finished his four overs with figures of 2/38 at an economy rate of 9.50. He had earlier dismissed Ishan Kishan, who was caught by Nathan Smith at deep mid-wicket for 61 off 32 balls in the 11th over.

Kishan had struck five fours and five sixes, and his dismissal ended a significant contribution during India’s recovery. Tickner roared and punched the air after the catch, celebrating the breakthrough.

The New Zealand pacer also conceded 12 runs to Kishan in their five-ball battle, including a six and a four. Against Dhir, he conceded 12 runs off seven balls before dismissing him. Tickner also kept Shreyas Iyer to four runs from five deliveries.

India Post 191/8 Against New Zealand

India finished their 20 overs at 191/8, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with 61 off 32 balls and Shreyas Iyer contributing 50 off 23. The pair added 93 runs off 43 deliveries for the third wicket after India lost Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson early.

Adam Milne led New Zealand’s bowling effort with four wickets for 19 runs in four overs. Nathan Smith claimed 2/28, while Tickner finished with two wickets. India also received contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored 22 off 17, and Naman Dhir’s 33 off 23.

Tickner’s two wickets, particularly his dismissal of Dhir and the distinctive celebration that followed, provided one of the talking points from India’s innings at Seddon Park.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
Tags: india vs new zealand

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer’s Rapid-Fire 22-Ball Fifty Steals The Show Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Goes Beast Mode! Smashes Five Sixes In Explosive Fifty Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Un-Australian, Disgraceful!’ David Warner Blasts Pat Cummins’ Side After South Africa Test Series Defeat

FREE Live IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

MIL vs INT, Serie A: Check AC Milan vs Inter Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

LATEST NEWS

She Saved Her Twins, But Her Husband and Father-in-Law Were Swept Away: Odisha Woman’s Wait After Landslide Devastates Hamlet

WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

After Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut Returns To Horror With Scary Picture; Rana Daggubati Backs Ravi Babu’s Hindi Debut

Priyanka Chopra’s King Kylie Halloween Look Breakdown: Pink Wig, Black Crop Top, Oversized Shades And More

Punjab And Haryana High Court Calls Punjab Tree Protection Act Draconian, Warns It Could Destroy State

WATCH: Sunanda Sharma Screams As Fan Jumps On Stage During Jaipur Concert; Similar Incident Had Happened In Ghaziabad

Caught On Camera: 10 Thefts In 20 Days, Hyderabad Woman Learns Theft Online, Targets 5 Houses; Steals Gold, Silver, Cash And iPhone 17 Worth Rs 70 Lakh

Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’

6.5 Years For One Fight! Nitesh Tiwari Reveals How Yash’s Ravana-Jatayu Battle Was Created For Ramayana

3 Drunk Men Abuse, Kick And Beat Bengaluru Food Stall Workers Over Spicy Noodles; What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Blair Tickner Pulls Out ‘Pokemon Card’ After Naman Dhir’s Wicket, Quirky Celebration Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

QUICK LINKS