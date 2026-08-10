WATCH VIDEO: Brazilian Footballer Jacy Maranhao Falls Into Open Tunnel Celebrating Disallowed Goal, Suffers Injury

Brazil Football: A Brazilian footballer produced an almost career-ending injury for a goal that went on to be disallowed. A video that has left fans wondering has gone viral on social media platforms, showing Jacy Maranhao jumping in what appears to be a tunnel and being nowhere to be seen for a while, worrying those in the stadium. What made the video and the overall situation even more unique was that the goal which the player was celebrating was disallowed. Here is a look at the turn of events that took place in the match from the Brazilian League.

Brazilian Footballer Jacy Maranhao Injures Himself With Celebration







A defender for Coritiba, Jacy Maranhao, found the back of the net, which seemingly gave his side a double-goal lead against Chapecoense. However, the defender, while celebrating his goal, jumped over the advertisement boards and was making his way to celebrate with the fans. However, before he could reach the supporters, he fell into an uncovered entrance to the team dressing rooms and the tunnel.

The tunnel had been left open for the players to make their way to the dressing room ahead of the half-time break. Unaware of this, Maranhao jumped over the advertising boards and, instead of landing on the ground, fell down the stairs, leaving everyone in the stadium worried for his fitness.







The jump or the leap of faith taken by the defender resulted in what appeared to be an ankle injury. While he made his way back to the pitch, the injury meant he had to be substituted. While sitting on the bench, Maranhao was seen icing his ankle following his tumble down the stairs.

Brazilian Footballer Jacy Maranhao’s Goal Ruled Out

What made the situation and Maranhao’s injury worse was the intervention from VAR. The Video Assistant Referee ruled out the goal, citing a foul being made during the build-up to the goal. With the interference from VAR, the celebration, which turned injurios to Maranhao, went in vain. However, Coritiba managed to hold on to a 2-1 victory, in spite of the disallowed goal.

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