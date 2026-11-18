Mike Hesson On Babar Azam: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson lost his patience during a press conference in Rawalpindi after being questioned once again about Babar Azam’s recent batting form. The coach expressed his displeasure at the repeated queries, urging journalists to shift their attention towards the ongoing cricket rather than discussing the same subject at every media interaction.

The incident took place on Wednesday, November 18, following the second day’s play in the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hesson was asked whether Pakistan supporters should be concerned about Babar’s form, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching.

The question prompted a visibly frustrated response from the New Zealand coach, who made it clear that he did not wish to revisit the discussion.

Mike Hesson gets angry at a journalist for asking the same question again & again. 🤯 “I’ve had enough of those questions. You ask the same question at every single press conference. Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we’re certainly not worried about it. I’ll give you the same answer I gave last time.” https://t.co/QUy8BcSDe3 — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) November 18, 2026







Mike Hesson refuses to entertain another question on Babar Azam

Hesson reminded the journalist that he had already addressed similar concerns during the press conference following the first Test. He also defended Babar’s performances in red-ball cricket, pointing towards the batter’s numbers in 2026.

“I’ve had enough of those questions,” Hesson responded.

“You ask the same question at every single press conference,” he added.

The Pakistan coach maintained that Babar’s Test batting average was close to 50 and insisted that the team management was not overly concerned about his performances.

“Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we’re certainly not worried about it. I’ll give you the same answer as I gave last time,” Hesson said.

He then asked the media to direct their questions towards Pakistan’s performance in the ongoing contest.

“Can we just stop talking about the same questions every time, and actually ask about the cricket that is being played? Pakistan are playing some good cricket here, so how about we start to focus on that?” he said.

Babar Azam’s numbers come under scrutiny after another low score

The latest exchange came after Babar endured another disappointing outing in the second Test. The former Pakistan captain managed just eight runs from nine deliveries, including two boundaries, before Lahiru Kumara dismissed him with a delivery that disturbed his stumps.

Babar had previously received Hesson’s backing after questions about his form following the opening Test. At that time, the coach highlighted his batting average of 48.9 in 2026, among players who had played at least 10 innings.

However, his average has since fallen to 45.18, placing him fifth among the leading Test run-scorers by batting average this year. Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha leads the list with 79.5, followed by Dhananjaya de Silva (49), Litton Das (47.25) and Harry Brook (46.5).

Despite Babar’s dismissal, Pakistan managed to post 325 runs in their first innings. Sri Lanka ended Day 2 at 74/3, still trailing Pakistan by 153 runs.