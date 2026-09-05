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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth

WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth

Former Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik, who now plays for Cardiff, could be looking at a lengthy ban following a heated altercation with a fan during the English Football League (EFL) Championship match against Portsmouth on September 5, Saturday at the Fratton Park.

WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth. (Image Credits: Screengrab)
WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth. (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 23:38 IST

Cardiff vs Portsmouth: Former Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik, who now plays for Cardiff, could be looking at a lengthy ban following a heated altercation with a fan during the English Football League (EFL) Championship match against Portsmouth on September 5, Saturday at the Fratton Park. In a viral video surfaced on social media, Bielik was seen engaging in a shocking altercation with a supporter that forced a stoppage of around three minutes.

Cardiff vs Portsmouth: What exactly happened between Krystian Bielik and the supporter?

The incident occurred in the 70th minute was The Bluebirds were eyeing a late surge to level the scores after conceding a couple of goals. With the ball going into the crowd, the 28-year-old went to retrieve the ball. Instead of handing the ball to the Polish footballer, the fan threw it over his head. The defender appeared to have grabbed the fan’s neck and the supporter retaliated by pushing his back and seemingly slapped Bielik.

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Fellow Portsmouth supporters reacted with anger and shock at the incident they had just witnessed. Camera footage subsequently captured the fan indicating that he had been choked by Bielik. Moments prior to this disturbance, another Portsmouth fan was observed throwing a ball at the back of Perry Ng’s head. The officials promptly intervened to restore order to the game, resulting in a brief pause of approximately three minutes. Referee Ben Speedie had a word with both team’s captains and managers before the game resumed. Bielik was already on thin ice, having been given a Yellow card earlier in the ninth minute of the contest.

Cardiff vs Portsmouth: Will Krystian Bielik face a ban?

On the spot, he faced no extra punishment as Bielik left the field as a substitute during the stoppage time. If the FA investigates the incident, the 28-year-old could either face a ban or cop a fine.

Reportedly, the supporter was ejected off the ground before the match came to a close. Meanwhile, Portsmouth eventually won the match after goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Marezi. The win has also lifted Portsmouth to the 13th spot in the standings.

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WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth
Tags: Cardiff City FCEnglish Football League ChampionshipKrystian BielikPortsmouth

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WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth

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WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth
WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth
WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth
WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth

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