WATCH VIDEO: Chelsea Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Stretchered Off After Nasty Collision With Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Premier League 2026-27: Chelsea FC goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was involved in a nasty collision with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the Premier League 2026-27 clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 17, Saturday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the match faced a lengthy stoppage time due to the injury that eventually resulted in Martinez getting stretchered off the field.

Premier League 2026-27: Emiliano Martinez undergoes surgery after collision

The moment occurred when Everton’s ​Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired a free kick into the box. With both going for the ball, their heads collided with one another in the process. Although the defender was back on his feet after some treatment, Martinez the Argentina goalkeeper, required treatment from the paramedics and eventually had to be stretchered off. Argentine media reported that the 34-year-old had sustained a jaw injury due to the collision. The veteran goalkeeper was wearing a hospital gown and posted the below statement about his successful surgery on social media:

🚨| The moment Emiliano Martínez was stretchered off following a collision with Jarrad Branthwaite during Chelsea vs. Everton. 💔 https://t.co/eoNQ1TQHwj — Injury Time (@InjuryTimee) October 17, 2026







“Thanks ​to everyone for the messages. The operation went well. The most important thing is ​that we won, and kept a clean sheet. In a few weeks we’ll be back.”

Martinez’s injury meant that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso was forced to give Mike Penders his Premier League debut as the 21-year-old goalkeeper helped Chelsea keep their first clean sheet in the league since January. He is likely to stay in the role until Martinez gets clearance for training.

“We needed one of these away wins” – Xabi Alonso

With Chelsea beating Everton 2-0, Alonso expressed delight with their performance but expressed his keenness for more clean sheet. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“Very happy with the result and the performance. We needed one of these away wins where we have played very professional and serious, looking solid. We looked in control of the game. There were moments for sure when we had to defend but overall the team looked mature, knowing what to do in each moment, knowing we would have a moment. That came in the second half and after that we were good with the ball, creating chances, conceding not much. To win away is always tough and we finally got the clean sheet. We need to keep working. It is just one game. If it is just one clean sheet, it will be very poor. We need many more.”

They will next face Spurs on October 24.