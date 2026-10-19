WATCH VIDEO: Chris Gayle And Dwayne Bravo Groove To ‘Champion’ Song After West Indies Champions Win WCL 2026

World Championship of Legends 2026: Former West Indies cricketers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo couldn’t help but perform dance moves on the ‘Champion’ song after their win over England in the World Championship of Legends 2026 final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 18, Sunday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the entire West Indies squad were celebrating their convincing victory.

World Championship of Legends 2026: Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons star as West Indies cruise to title victory

With England batting first, they managed only 159 runs on the board, largely thanks to Moeen Ali’s 39-ball 60, laced with four boundaries and as many sixes. Owais Shah clobbered two fours and as many maximums in his 28-ball 38. Bravo emerged as the pick of the bowlers, using his T20 smarts to excellent effect, picking up figures of 4-0-21-3. Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymond Reifer and Carlos Brathwaite snaffled one wicket apiece without going for much runs.

Celebrating the FINAL victory in style 😎 #WestIndies #Cricket #WorldChampionshipOfLegends #WCL https://t.co/JhFF0MJbp9 — FanCode (@FanCode) October 18, 2026

While Gayle perished after a cameo of 14-ball 21, fellow opener Lendl Simmons blasted 77 off 53 deliveries, while keeper-batter Chadwick Walton stayed unbeaten on 58 off 33 balls to steer their side to victory only in 17 overs. Ajmal Shahzad was the only wicket-taker for England Champions.

World Championship of Legends 2026: West Indies suffered only two losses in the tournament

The Caribbeans notably suffered only two defeats in the tournament, losing to South Africa by 97 runs in their opener and to Australia by 36 runs.

But the West Indies beat the same Australian side in the semi-finals to progress to the final.