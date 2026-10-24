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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Mitchell Santner Reaction: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner appeared furious after Bevon Jacobs missed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s catch during India’s second T20I chase. The 15-year-old departed for four, but Santner later claimed four wickets for 21 runs. Despite his brilliant spell, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy guided India to a four-wicket victory.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 17:11 IST

Mitchell Santner Reaction: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner appeared visibly furious after Bevon Jacobs failed to grab a catch offered by India’s teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the second T20I at Christchurch. The incident occurred in the sixth over of India’s chase when Sooryavanshi sliced a lofted drive towards backward point, but Jacobs failed to get a hand to the ball.

Jacobs indicated that the lights had affected his vision, according to the ball-by-ball commentary, while Santner was left visibly frustrated by the missed opportunity. Sooryavanshi could not capitalise on the reprieve and was dismissed for just four off eight balls in the next over. New Zealand eventually lost the match by four wickets despite Santner’s impressive four-wicket haul.

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Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch, Mitchell Santner Left Furious



The incident occurred in the sixth over of India’s chase when Michael Bracewell bowled to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old attempted a lofted drive but sliced the ball off the cue end towards Bevon Jacobs at backward point. What appeared to be a straightforward catching opportunity slipped away as Jacobs ran backwards and failed to get even a hand to the ball.

Jacobs indicated that the lights had affected his vision, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was visibly livid at the missed chance. Sooryavanshi picked up two runs from the delivery, but the reprieve did not change his fortunes for long.

In the seventh over, Nathan Smith dismissed the teenage batter with a hard-length delivery angled across off stump. Sooryavanshi went for an expansive drive but found Daryl Mitchell at cover, who completed a smart catch. The youngster departed for four off eight balls, leaving New Zealand with little time to regret the missed opportunity.

Mitchell Santner’s Four-Wicket Haul Puts India Under Pressure

While Santner’s reaction to Jacobs’ missed catch caught attention, the New Zealand captain also delivered an outstanding performance with the ball. The left-arm spinner claimed four wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs, keeping India under pressure throughout the middle phase.

Santner dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 27, Shreyas Iyer for seven and Axar Patel for 11 before removing the dangerous Naman Dhir for 31 off 17 balls. His spell left India struggling at 70/5 and later reduced them to 112/6, putting New Zealand in a strong position to defend their total.

However, Santner’s excellent bowling effort ultimately went unrewarded. India’s middle and lower order staged a remarkable comeback, with Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy guiding the visitors home.

Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy Seal India’s Thrilling Chase

Chasing 181, India recovered from their top-order collapse through Naman Dhir’s 31 off 17 balls and Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries. Tilak then joined forces with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, to complete the turnaround.

The pair stitched together an unbeaten 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket, taking India to 181/6 in 19.5 overs and sealing a four-wicket victory with one ball remaining.

Despite Santner’s four-wicket haul and New Zealand’s impressive fight in the middle overs, India secured a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. For the hosts, the missed catching opportunity involving Sooryavanshi became an early talking point in a match that ultimately slipped away despite their captain’s outstanding individual performance.

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Cool’ Mitchell Santner’s Angry Reaction After Bevon Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Catch | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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