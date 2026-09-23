WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Portugal national team camp ahead of the UEFA Nations League, with the veteran forward preparing for the upcoming fixtures under new head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo took to Instagram to share pictures from the national team camp as Portugal get ready for their Nations League opener against Wales on September 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal Training Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo has linked up with Portugal ahead of their UEFA Nations League campaign. The 41-year-old forward has been named in Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad since taking charge of the national team. Ronaldo will now prepare with his international teammates for the clash against Wales.

🚨41 year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is in training with Portugal It was rumored he considered retirement from international football earlier this year pic.twitter.com/cwO8FG8bk3 — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 22, 2026

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Training Video

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo training with the Portugal national team has emerged as the veteran forward began preparations for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Ronaldo was seen working with his teammates at the national camp ahead of Portugal’s opening match against Wales.

Portugal’s UEFA Nations League Schedule

September 24: Portugal vs Wales

Portugal vs Wales September 27: Norway vs Portugal

Norway vs Portugal October 1: Denmark vs Portugal

Denmark vs Portugal October 4: Portugal vs Norway

Cristiano Ronaldo’s International Future

Cristiano Ronaldo has previously said that the FIFA World Cup this summer would be his final appearance at the tournament. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not confirmed when he intends to retire from international football. Ronaldo would be 43 years old when the 2028 European Championship takes place, according to ESPN.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Record

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in men’s international football with 146 goals. His biggest achievement with Portugal came in 2016, when he helped the national team win their first European Championship title.

Jorge Jesus Names First Portugal Squad

The squad announcement was Jorge Jesus’ first selection since replacing Roberto Martinez as Portugal head coach. Jesus previously worked with Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where the team won the league title together last season.

Portugal Squad for UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting CP), Samuel Soares (SL Benfica).

Defenders: Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (SS Lazio), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Renato Veiga (Villarreal CF), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Tomás Araújo (SL Benfica).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Palhinha (SL Benfica), João Neves (PSG), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Fábio Silva (BV Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincão (Al Ahli), Francisco Conceição (Juventus FC), Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan), João Félix (Al Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea FC), Rafael Leão (Galatasaray).