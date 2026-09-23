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Home > Sports News > WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins

WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, has joined Portugal training ahead of their UEFA Nations League opener against Wales on September 24. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been retained by new head coach Jorge Jesus, who begins his tenure with Ronaldo still at the centre of Portugal’s plans.

Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Trains With Portugal National Team Ahead of Nations League Clash vs Wales
Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Trains With Portugal National Team Ahead of Nations League Clash vs Wales

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-23 12:02 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Portugal national team camp ahead of the UEFA Nations League, with the veteran forward preparing for the upcoming fixtures under new head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo took to Instagram to share pictures from the national team camp as Portugal get ready for their Nations League opener against Wales on September 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal Training Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo has linked up with Portugal ahead of their UEFA Nations League campaign. The 41-year-old forward has been named in Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad since taking charge of the national team. Ronaldo will now prepare with his international teammates for the clash against Wales.

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Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Training Video

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo training with the Portugal national team has emerged as the veteran forward began preparations for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Ronaldo was seen working with his teammates at the national camp ahead of Portugal’s opening match against Wales.

Portugal’s UEFA Nations League Schedule

  • September 24: Portugal vs Wales
  • September 27: Norway vs Portugal
  • October 1: Denmark vs Portugal
  • October 4: Portugal vs Norway

Cristiano Ronaldo’s International Future

Cristiano Ronaldo has previously said that the FIFA World Cup this summer would be his final appearance at the tournament. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not confirmed when he intends to retire from international football. Ronaldo would be 43 years old when the 2028 European Championship takes place, according to ESPN.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Record

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in men’s international football with 146 goals. His biggest achievement with Portugal came in 2016, when he helped the national team win their first European Championship title.

Jorge Jesus Names First Portugal Squad

The squad announcement was Jorge Jesus’ first selection since replacing Roberto Martinez as Portugal head coach. Jesus previously worked with Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where the team won the league title together last season.

Portugal Squad for UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting CP), Samuel Soares (SL Benfica).

Defenders: Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (SS Lazio), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Renato Veiga (Villarreal CF), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Tomás Araújo (SL Benfica).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Palhinha (SL Benfica), João Neves (PSG), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Fábio Silva (BV Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincão (Al Ahli), Francisco Conceição (Juventus FC), Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan), João Félix (Al Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea FC), Rafael Leão (Galatasaray).

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WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins

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WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins
WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins
WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins
WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins
WATCH Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Back in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Wales Clash in UEFA Nations League | Jorge Jesus Era Begins

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