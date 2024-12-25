Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

WATCH VIDEO- Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Internet With Icy Dip Chill In Shorts In -20°C But Is Banned From This Activity

During their mid-season break, Al-Nassr won't play again until January 9. Ronaldo took this opportunity to enjoy some downtime with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Lapland, Finland

WATCH VIDEO- Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Internet With Icy Dip Chill In Shorts In -20°C But Is Banned From This Activity

Cristiano Ronaldo made the most of the Saudi Pro League’s (SPL) winter break by heading to Lapland with his family for a holiday. The 39-year-old continues to perform at a high level this season, scoring 16 goals in 19 matches for Al-Nassr.

However, it has been a challenging campaign for the team, currently sitting fourth in the SPL, 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

During their mid-season break, Al-Nassr won’t play again until January 9. Ronaldo took this opportunity to enjoy some downtime with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Lapland, Finland, known for its ski resorts, the Northern Lights, and as the official home of Santa Claus.

Ronaldo shared several photos from the trip, including one where he posed in the snow in his shorts, showing off his toned physique with a cheerful grin and the caption: “Merry Christmas, everyone.”

The family participated in various activities, including visiting Santa Claus and enjoying snow-related adventures. Ronaldo was seen riding a ski-doo, although he refrained from skiing due to restrictions on footballers participating in extreme sports like skiing, which are typically prohibited in player contracts to prevent injuries.

The temperatures in Lapland were a stark contrast to the milder climate of Riyadh, where December averages around 17°C. In Lapland, winter temperatures can range from -16°C to 3°C, with occasional dips as low as -30°C.

Ronaldo will return to action on January 9 when Al-Nassr faces Al-Okhdood in the SPL.

ALSO READ: After Major Backlash, Manu Bhaker Might Make It To KHEL RATNA Final List, Here’s How Things Unfolded 

Filed under

cristiano ronaldo finland

Advertisement

Also Read

ED Puts Canadian Colleges Under Scanner Over Alleged Illegally Trafficking Of Indians To US

ED Puts Canadian Colleges Under Scanner Over Alleged Illegally Trafficking Of Indians To US

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Claims Conspiracy Hatched To Arrest Delhi CM Atishi In Fake Case: ‘Rattled By….’

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Claims Conspiracy Hatched To Arrest Delhi CM Atishi In Fake Case:...

Israeli Military Strikes in West Bank Kill Eight Palestinians

Israeli Military Strikes in West Bank Kill Eight Palestinians

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A...

Rajasthan: Rescue Efforts Continue for Three-Year-Old Girl Trapped in 700-Feet Borewell

Rajasthan: Rescue Efforts Continue for Three-Year-Old Girl Trapped in 700-Feet Borewell

Entertainment

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet-

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox