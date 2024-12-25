During their mid-season break, Al-Nassr won't play again until January 9. Ronaldo took this opportunity to enjoy some downtime with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Lapland, Finland

Cristiano Ronaldo made the most of the Saudi Pro League’s (SPL) winter break by heading to Lapland with his family for a holiday. The 39-year-old continues to perform at a high level this season, scoring 16 goals in 19 matches for Al-Nassr.

However, it has been a challenging campaign for the team, currently sitting fourth in the SPL, 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

It’s just a little cold 🥶😂 Watch my complete family trip video: https://t.co/hUJ1n3v0h1 pic.twitter.com/5yOUzeVvEb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2024

During their mid-season break, Al-Nassr won’t play again until January 9. Ronaldo took this opportunity to enjoy some downtime with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Lapland, Finland, known for its ski resorts, the Northern Lights, and as the official home of Santa Claus.

Ronaldo shared several photos from the trip, including one where he posed in the snow in his shorts, showing off his toned physique with a cheerful grin and the caption: “Merry Christmas, everyone.”

The family participated in various activities, including visiting Santa Claus and enjoying snow-related adventures. Ronaldo was seen riding a ski-doo, although he refrained from skiing due to restrictions on footballers participating in extreme sports like skiing, which are typically prohibited in player contracts to prevent injuries.

The temperatures in Lapland were a stark contrast to the milder climate of Riyadh, where December averages around 17°C. In Lapland, winter temperatures can range from -16°C to 3°C, with occasional dips as low as -30°C.

Ronaldo will return to action on January 9 when Al-Nassr faces Al-Okhdood in the SPL.

