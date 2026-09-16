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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral

Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral

Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card Cristiano Ronaldo escaped a potential red card during Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 clash against Al Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (Sep 15). The incident involving the Portuguese superstar attracted significant attention online as Al Nassr suffered a 0-4 defeat in their opening match of the competition.

Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral
Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 09:45 IST

Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card Cristiano Ronaldo escaped a potential red card during Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 clash against Al Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (Sep 15). The incident involving the Portuguese superstar attracted significant attention online as Al Nassr suffered a 0-4 defeat in their opening match of the competition.

Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card

A video of the incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral on social media, with fans reacting to the moment during Al Nassr’s heavy defeat against Al Ain. Ronaldo was largely kept quiet by the UAE club’s defence as Al Nassr endured a difficult night in their opening AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

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Al Ain vs Al Nassr Match Result

Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 campaign began with a 0-4 defeat against Al Ain. Houssine Rahimi scored twice, while Soufiane Rahimi and Giorgos Giakoumakis also found the net for the UAE side.

Al Ain opened the scoring in the 25th minute after Saad Fahad Al Nasser’s attempted back pass went straight to Houssine Rahimi. The forward anticipated the mistake, took the ball into the box and slotted it past the advancing goalkeeper.

Houssine Rahimi Scores Again

Al Nassr dominated possession after the restart but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a well-organised Al Ain defence. Houssine Rahimi doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 63rd minute after Alejandro Romero provided him with a cross from the right side of the box.

Soufiane Rahimi added a third goal nine minutes later from close range before setting up substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis for Al Ain’s fourth in the 85th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo Kept Quiet As Al Nassr Suffer Heavy Defeat

Ronaldo failed to make a decisive impact as Al Nassr were comfortably beaten by Al Ain. The result is a major setback for the reigning Saudi champions, who have now managed just one victory in their last four matches after beginning the season with five consecutive wins across all competitions.

What Is Next For Al Nassr?

Al Nassr will next face Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana in the second matchday of the AFC Champions League Elite on October 12. Al Ain will take on Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya on the same day.

The AFC Champions League Elite is divided into East and West leagues, with each team playing four matches at home and four away. The top eight teams from each league will advance to the round of 16.

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Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral

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Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral
Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral
Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral
Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral
Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Match, Reaction Goes Viral

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