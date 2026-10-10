WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to scoring ways for Al Nassr on Friday, October 9, 2026, finding the back of the net in a 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar reached 980 official career goals for club and country, moving within 20 strikes of the landmark 1,000-goal milestone.

That goal came in the 41-year-old’s first game since his fallout with Portugal’s national team camp over a rumored bust-up with national team coach Jorge Jesus. With uncertainty over his international future, Ronaldo answered on the field, scoring a vital goal for Al Nassr in Riyadh.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Career Goal

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo steals the shot from Sadio Mane 😂😂 and scoreshis 980th goal of the career! AlNassr are leading against AlDiriyah https://t.co/8EhbgjlBTD — The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) October 9, 2026







Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute against Al Diriyah. After Kingsley Coman’s shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper, the Al Nassr skipper reacted quickly to the loose ball and finished to put his team ahead.

The Portuguese forward celebrated with a bang as he notched another milestone in his remarkable career. His goal kick-started Al Nassr, who went on to comfortably win the game 3-0.

Samuel Costa doubled Al Nassr’s lead, heading in from a Joo Flix corner before the break. Coman added the third goal in the second half.

The result put Al Nassr in a stronger position to take the Saudi Pro League crown, while Ronaldo remained on course to reach 1,000 career goals.

What Happened Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Portugal Coach Jorge Jesus?

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the club ranks after a hectic international break in which he was withdrawn from Portugal’s training camp before their Nations League game with Denmark.

The disagreement reportedly centred on his playing time and conversations with Jesus. Ronaldo claimed that the coach had broken promises on his involvement and how the situation would be explained publicly. Jesus meanwhile denied that the two had reached the agreement described by the forward.

A statement followed, in which he expressed regrets to his teammates and Portuguese fans for his departure and acknowledged that FPF could punish him. But he declared he was still available for selection by the national team.

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