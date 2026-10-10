LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 980th career goal as Al Nassr defeated Al Diriyah 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League 2026. The Portuguese superstar moved 20 goals away from 1,000 amid reported tensions with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and uncertainty over his international future.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 980th goal. Image Credit: X/@Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 980th goal. Image Credit: X/@Cristiano

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 09:50 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to scoring ways for Al Nassr on Friday, October 9, 2026, finding the back of the net in a 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar reached 980 official career goals for club and country, moving within 20 strikes of the landmark 1,000-goal milestone. 

That goal came in the 41-year-old’s first game since his fallout with Portugal’s national team camp over a rumored bust-up with national team coach Jorge Jesus. With uncertainty over his international future, Ronaldo answered on the field, scoring a vital goal for Al Nassr in Riyadh.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Career Goal



Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute against Al Diriyah. After Kingsley Coman’s shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper, the Al Nassr skipper reacted quickly to the loose ball and finished to put his team ahead.

The Portuguese forward celebrated with a bang as he notched another milestone in his remarkable career. His goal kick-started Al Nassr, who went on to comfortably win the game 3-0.

Samuel Costa doubled Al Nassr’s lead, heading in from a Joo Flix corner before the break. Coman added the third goal in the second half.

The result put Al Nassr in a stronger position to take the Saudi Pro League crown, while Ronaldo remained on course to reach 1,000 career goals.

What Happened Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Portugal Coach Jorge Jesus?

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the club ranks after a hectic international break in which he was withdrawn from Portugal’s training camp before their Nations League game with Denmark.

The disagreement reportedly centred on his playing time and conversations with Jesus. Ronaldo claimed that the coach had broken promises on his involvement and how the situation would be explained publicly. Jesus meanwhile denied that the two had reached the agreement described by the forward.

A statement followed, in which he expressed regrets to his teammates and Portuguese fans for his departure and acknowledged that FPF could punish him. But he declared he was still available for selection by the national team.

Also Read: Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp
Tags: al nassrcristiano ronaldohome-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Harmanjot Singh, Lili Das Lead Star-Studded Indian Elite Line-Up

CSK Coaching Changes: Michael Hussey Set to Exit Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027? Report

Robin Das Rape Case: Why Was the Former Essex Cricketer Released? Latest Court Update and Trial Date

Asian Cup Hockey Opening Ceremony In Jalandhar On October 27; Matches To Be Held Till November 2: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Pro Wrestling League Season 6 Returns to Delhi in January 2027; Asian Games Gold Medallists Felicitated at Grand Launch

LATEST NEWS

Dhruv Rathee Detained? Delhi Police Allegedly Entered His Home As His Mother Opened The Door Ahead Of The CJP Protest

Driver Burnt Alive, Returning From Lucknow Airport CNG Car Mysteriously Catches Fire; Vehicle Reduced To Ashes While His Bones Were Still Burning

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

Viral Video: Love Marriage Ends in Street Fight in Uttar Pradesh, Clip Shows Husband-Wife Fight In Street 3 Months After Wedding; How Did It Come to This?

Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?

300 Units of Free Electricity Every Month, All Pending Electricity Dues to Be Waived: Arvind Kejriwal

‘Facial Recognition, Rooftop Spotters, Drones’: Delhi Police Rolls Out Massive Security For CJP’s ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ Over ‘Vote Chori’

Pro Wrestling League Season 6 Returns to Delhi in January 2027; Asian Games Gold Medallists Felicitated at Grand Launch

IND vs SL: Why 1st ODI Between India And Sri Lanka Has Been Shifted From Delhi To Ahmedabad? Reason Revealed

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp
WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp
WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp
WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp
WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

QUICK LINKS