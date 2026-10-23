WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 982nd Career Goal in Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League, Closes In On 1000-Goal Mark

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 982nd Career Goal: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to scoring form as Al Nassr defeated Al Faisaly 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (Oct 23), keeping themselves firmly in contention for the league title. The Portuguese superstar headed home a Joao Felix free-kick delivery to double Al Nassr’s advantage, taking his career goal tally to 982 and leaving him just 18 goals away from the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Header in Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr

Ronaldo found the net with a well-timed header from a free-kick delivery by Joao Felix, helping Al Nassr establish a 2-0 lead against Al Faisaly. The goal marked his first strike in two matches after he failed to score against Neom in the previous fixture, which also saw him miss a penalty.

The 41-year-old appeared to have added another goal shortly afterwards, but the effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check. Despite missing out on a potential second strike, Ronaldo’s header proved an important contribution as Al Nassr went on to secure a 3-1 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 982 Career Goals, 18 Away From 1,000

Ronaldo’s latest goal took his overall career tally to 982, bringing the veteran forward within 18 strikes of the landmark 1,000-goal milestone. The Portugal international continues to add to his remarkable scoring record as he pursues one of the most significant individual achievements in football.

His goal against Al Faisaly also took his Saudi Pro League tally to five in nine appearances this season. While he remains behind the leading scorers, Ronaldo’s consistent scoring record means he could climb the standings with a productive run in the coming matches.

Al Nassr Beat Al Faisaly 3-1 to Stay in Saudi Pro League Title Race

Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Faisaly lifted them to 25 points, leaving them level with league leaders Al Qadsiah. The result kept the title race closely contested, with Al Qadsiah scheduled to face third-placed Al Hilal later on Friday (Oct 23).

The outcome of that fixture could reshape the standings at the top of the table. Al Nassr will look to build on their victory and maintain their challenge for the championship, with Ronaldo’s goals likely to remain central to their ambitions.