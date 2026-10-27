WATCH VIDEO: Daryl Mitchell Lights Up Wellington With 5 Sixes In Match-Defining Knock Against India | IND vs NZ

Daryl Mitchell Batting Highlights: New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell delivered a sensational unbeaten knock of 89 off 52 balls against India in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27. His explosive innings, featuring five fours and five sixes, powered New Zealand to 198/3 in 20 overs, setting India a target of 199 runs.

Mitchell took charge after New Zealand lost Tim Seifert early, combining controlled strokeplay with powerful hitting to keep the scoreboard moving. He found support from Finn Allen, who scored 40 off 25 deliveries, as the pair stitched together an important 86-run partnership for the second wicket.

Daryl Mitchell makes the scoop look ridiculously effortless! 🥶 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/pwBxzi5O2D — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Daryl Mitchell Unleashes Six-Hitting Power

Mitchell began finding the boundary during the powerplay, taking on India’s pace attack with an aggressive approach. He struck Arshdeep Singh for a six in the fifth over and followed it with another maximum against Prince Yadav in the seventh. His innovative scoop shots also proved effective, helping him find boundaries behind the wicket.

Hit it so hard, even Daryl Mitchell had a moment of concern! 🤯🫣 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/qvM08Y0iQD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







The New Zealand batter reached his half-century in the 11th over, launching Nitish Kumar Reddy over deep mid-wicket for a six. Mitchell continued to attack while rotating the strike, keeping India under pressure despite the hosts losing Allen and Glenn Phillips in the middle overs.

Phillips contributed 17 off 14 balls before falling to Axar Patel, but Mitchell remained unbeaten and carried the innings through to the final over.

Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs Power New Zealand To 198/3

Mitchell received valuable support from Bevon Jacobs, who smashed an unbeaten 39 off 23 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Their partnership helped New Zealand accelerate towards the end, with Mitchell adding crucial runs against India’s bowlers in the death overs.

Prince Yadav conceded 44 runs in his four overs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 0/40. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up one wicket each.

New Zealand finished at 198/3, leaving India needing 199 runs to win the third T20I. At the end of the first innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma were listed as India’s opening batters.