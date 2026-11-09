WATCH VIDEO: David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja Over Sandpaper Gate Controversy, Says ‘Some Wounds Never Properly Healed’

David Warner Usman Khawaja Video: David Warner has publicly backed Usman Khawaja amid the fresh controversy surrounding Australia’s 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal. The former Australia opener shared a strong message of support for his former teammate, insisting that the consequences of the scandal continue to affect those involved. Warner’s comments came after Khawaja faced criticism for revisiting the episode while discussing his upcoming autobiography, Sabr.

The infamous ball-tampering scandal continues to remain a sensitive chapter in Australian cricket, even eight years after the incident in South Africa. Khawaja recently reignited the debate by suggesting that responsibility for the episode extended beyond the three players who received suspensions.

His remarks triggered mixed reactions, with some supporting his call for greater accountability while others questioned the timing of his comments. Australian batter Nic Maddinson also criticised Khawaja, suggesting that the controversy had resurfaced because of the promotional activities surrounding his book.







David Warner Shares Strong Message In Support Of Usman Khawaja

Warner, who was among the three Australian cricketers punished following the 2018 scandal, took to Instagram to stand behind Khawaja. Sharing a message of solidarity, the former opener highlighted that the passage of time had not necessarily resolved the issues surrounding the incident.

“This isn’t about reopening old wounds. It’s about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed. I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja. Speaking your truth takes courage, especially when people would rather you stay silent. Time passing doesn’t replace accountability, and asking questions shouldn’t be mistaken for holding grudges. Respect, honesty and accountability. That’s all anyone can ask for,” Warner said.

The video and accompanying message attracted attention as the debate over the responsibilities surrounding the ball-tampering episode returned to the spotlight.

Why Usman Khawaja’s Sandpaper Gate Comments Sparked Fresh Controversy

Khawaja recently questioned the way responsibility for the scandal was addressed, arguing that the episode should not be viewed exclusively through the actions of the players who were directly punished.

Discussing the matter with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian opener said:

“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us.”

His comments prompted a strong response from Nic Maddinson, who suggested that the timing of the revelations was connected to the release and promotion of Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr.

Speaking ahead of New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against South Australia, Maddinson expressed disappointment that the controversy had resurfaced and questioned whether the book’s release had influenced the timing.

Usman Khawaja Breaks Silence On Why He Spoke About 2018 Scandal

Khawaja subsequently addressed the criticism through an Instagram post, explaining that he had made a commitment to Warner to speak honestly about the events surrounding the scandal.

“I made a promise to my childhood friend David Warner that I would tell the truth. I’m absolutely 100 percent unapologetic for that. I stuck up for all cricketers in the past through the ACA, fighting for what I thought was right. This is no different,” Khawaja said.

He also explained why he had not publicly raised these concerns while he was still part of the Australian dressing room.

“I wasn’t going to go to war with those guys back then. I wasn’t comfortable. That’s the truth. Call me a chicken or whatever. I didn’t know how to do it because I was still in the team. How was I supposed to bring this up when I knew some of my teammates didn’t want to talk about it?” he added.

What Was Australia’s Sandpaper Gate Scandal?

The controversy dates back to Australia’s 2018 Test tour of South Africa, when Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the Cape Town Test.

The incident resulted in major disciplinary action against Bancroft, Warner and then Australia captain Steve Smith. Warner and Smith received 12-month suspensions from international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban.

The scandal also led to significant changes within Australian cricket and remains one of the most controversial episodes in the country’s sporting history.

Warner’s public support for Khawaja has now brought renewed attention to the incident, with the debate extending beyond the original punishments to questions about collective responsibility, accountability and the treatment of those involved.