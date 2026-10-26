WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Controversially Dismissed For 199 In NZ-A vs IND-A 1st Unofficial Test

NZ-A vs IND-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Team India batter Devdutt Padikkal fell one run short of a remarkable double-hundred against New Zealand A while playing for India A in the first unofficial Test at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The left-handed batter fell prey to a controversial decision from the on-field umpire as he trudged slowly back to the dugout after a chat with the official.

NZ-A vs IND-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Devdutt Padikkal expresses displeasure over umpire’s decision

The incident occurred in the 89th over of the innings as Zak Gibson drifted one down the leg side and there was a noise as the ball passed through bat and pad. With the bowler appealing, the umpire raised his finger up but Padikkal was unhappy and questioned the umpire for a few moments before walking off. The Karnataka-born cricketer notably reached his ton with a six by dancing down the ground and smashing it straight off a spinner when on 95.

🔴DEVDUTT PADIKKAL ANGRY OVER A CONTROVERSIAL UMPIRING DECISION! 🤯 – Padikkal was batting on 199 when the bowler delivered the ball wide. – Padikkal tried to play the delivery, but the umpire suddenly declared him out, apparently believing the ball had edged the bat. – Padikkal was left shocked by the decision. Note: There is no DRS in unofficial Test matches. ❌ https://t.co/WfZMaQfAXM — Sam (@cricsam02) October 26, 2026

NZ-A vs IND-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Devdutt Padikkal and B Sai Sudharsan India A with massive partnership

Despite falling agonisingly short of well-deserved double-ton, Padikkal has given the tourists a real chance of winning the opening unofficial Test. Walking in at 6/1 after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed and later seeing the score converted to 10/2, the southpaw shared a 215-run stand with B Sai Sudharsan to wipe off the deficit. Sai Sudharsan perished nine runs short of a hundred, while there were contributions from Yash Rathod (66) and Anshul Kamboj (23) too. But India A’s innings is still alive, with Washington Sundar and Auqib Nabi at the crease.

New Zealand A had bowled India A out for 113 on Day 1 and took a 204-run lead, thanks to half-centuries from Rhys Mariu (76) and Dean Foxcroft. Kristian Clarke also played a useful hand of 42 off 67 deliveries. With the visitors’ lead inching towards 250, the hosts have a stiff task at hand, especially with one more day still to go.