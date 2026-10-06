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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day

WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day

India A vice-captain Devdutt Padikkal took a stunning diving catch in the first unofficial one-dayer on October 6, Tuesday at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 15:46 IST

IND-A vs AUS-A, 1st Unofficial One-day: India A vice-captain Devdutt Padikkal took a stunning diving catch in the first unofficial one-dayer on October 6, Tuesday at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. A video of the same has been uploaded by the Star Sports as India A had the tourists on the back foot early.

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IND-A vs AUS-A, 1st Unofficial One-day: Devdutt Padikkal takes a blinder

The dismissal was that of Josh Philippe as it occurred in the fifth over of the innings sent down by left-arm seamer Arshad Khan. With the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer pitching it on a length on off, Philippe went for the drive but only managed a thick edge that flew to the slip cordon. It looked safe but Padikkal intervened with a well-timed dive to take a stunning catch.

At the time of writing this, Australia A had slipped to 98/5, with Nathan McSweeney battling hard as one of the last recognised batters. The visitors had lost Mitch Owen (10), Sam Konstas (14) and Philippe (2) within the first five overs. McSweeney stitched a 47-run stand with Liam Scott but Nishant Sindhu ended it. Suryansh Shedge came on to get the better of Nikhil Chaudhary, who also perished for a single-figure score.

IND-A vs AUS-A, 1st Unofficial One-day: Devdutt Padikkal yet to play a one-day international

Despite having a stupendous List A record, Padikkal is yet to play 50-over cricket for the national team. The elegant left-hander averages a jaw-dropping 82.23 in 42 List A games alongside 2796 runs and 13 centuries. Hence, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star will use the unofficial one-dayers against Australia A to press his case to play one-day cricket for India.

Padikkal, nevertheless, is now a regular in the Test side, especially after an excellent recent tour of Sri Lanka. The southpaw now remains ahead of B Sai Sudharsan in the pecking order as far as candidates for No.3 in the Test side go. He had scores of 3, 59, 31 and 26 in the two unofficial Tests against Australia A.

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WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day
Tags: Australia A Cricket Teamdevdutt-padikkalIND A vs AUS AIndia A Cricket TeamJosh Philippe

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WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day

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WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day
WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day
WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day
WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day
WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day

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