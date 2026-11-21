Devdutt Padikkal 80 Runs: Devdutt Padikkal delivered a composed batting performance against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, scoring a crucial 80 off 175 deliveries on Day 3. The left-handed batter forged a valuable 165-run partnership with KL Rahul, helping India move closer to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368. His innings ended when Kyle Jamieson bowled him in the 83rd over.

Devdutt Padikkal showcased patience, determination and excellent temperament during India’s first innings against New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Coming in after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal, Padikkal joined KL Rahul at the crease and played a crucial supporting role as the visitors mounted a strong response to New Zealand’s 368-run total.

The Karnataka batter reached his half-century off 95 deliveries, registering his fifth Test fifty. He eventually departed for 80 off 175 balls, striking 10 boundaries at a strike rate of 45.71. At the time of writing, India had reached 349/2 in 94 overs, trailing New Zealand by just 19 runs.

PATIENCE. PRECISION. PADIKKAL. 🌟 Devdutt Padikkal stands tall through a testing passage of play to register a well-deserved half-century! 👏 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Devdutt Padikkal’s Crucial Knock Against New Zealand

Padikkal demonstrated impressive composure against New Zealand’s pace attack, negotiating challenging spells from Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.

He initially focused on occupying the crease and building his innings through solid defensive strokes and well-timed singles. As he became more comfortable, Padikkal started finding boundaries through elegant back-foot punches, cuts and drives.

One of his standout shots came against Kyle Jamieson when he played a beautiful back-foot punch through the off-side for four. He also stepped down the track against Glenn Phillips and lofted the spinner over mid-on for another boundary.

Padikkal completed his half-century in the 60th over, guiding a delivery from Jacob Duffy towards cover before taking a single.

Devdutt Padikkal’s 165-Run Partnership With KL Rahul

The highlight of Padikkal’s innings was his outstanding partnership with KL Rahul. The duo added 165 runs for the second wicket off 331 deliveries, putting India in a commanding position.

Rahul played the role of the aggressor at different stages, while Padikkal provided stability from the other end. Their partnership helped India recover after Jaiswal’s dismissal at 130.

Padikkal’s innings eventually ended in the 83rd over when Jamieson produced a superb delivery that held its line, beat the batter’s outside edge and hit the top of off stump.

At the time of writing, India were 349/2 after 94 overs in reply to New Zealand’s 368. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 125, while Shubman Gill was batting on 39.

Rahul and Gill had added an unbeaten 54-run partnership, leaving India just 19 runs behind the hosts’ first-innings total.