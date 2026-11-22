Dhruv Jurel Catch Video: Dhruv Jurel produced a sensational catch at short leg to dismiss Henry Nicholls during New Zealand’s second innings in the first Test against India in Wellington. The Indian wicketkeeper showed lightning-fast reflexes, diving forward and completing a brilliant one-handed catch off Prasidh Krishna’s bowling. The dismissal ended Nicholls’ innings at 31 and gave India a crucial breakthrough on Day 4.

India found a much-needed breakthrough through a moment of brilliance from Jurel after New Zealand had started rebuilding in their second innings. The wicketkeeper reacted quickly to a deflection off Nicholls’ thigh pad, diving forward to grab the ball inches above the ground. His stunning effort brought an end to the 60-run second-wicket partnership.

Dhruv Jurel channeling his inner Eknath Solkar to pull off that absolute screamer! 😵 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/JB9nxOld2x — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026







Dhruv Jurel Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Henry Nicholls

The dismissal came in the 23rd over of New Zealand’s second innings when Prasidh Krishna bowled a back-of-a-length delivery from around the wicket. The ball angled into Nicholls, who stayed back and attempted to tuck it towards the leg side.

However, the left-hander got an inside edge onto his thigh pad, sending the ball looping towards short leg. With the ball dropping dangerously close to the ground, Jurel displayed exceptional reflexes, diving forward and scooping it up with his right hand.

Nicholls immediately threw his head back in disappointment as the Indian players celebrated the breakthrough. Captain Shubman Gill was among the first to reach Jurel and embrace him, with the wicketkeeper still lying on the ground after completing the spectacular catch.

Jurel’s effort proved crucial as Nicholls had been New Zealand’s standout batter in the first innings, scoring an unbeaten 175 off 335 deliveries. The left-hander had also reached 31 off 59 balls in the second innings before Krishna and Jurel combined to send him back.

Prasidh Krishna Breaks New Zealand’s 60-Run Partnership

Nicholls’ dismissal came at 60/2 in 22.1 overs, ending his 60-run partnership with Devon Conway. The New Zealand batter struck three boundaries during his 59-ball stay at the crease.

Prasidh Krishna picked up his second-innings wicket after India had declared their first innings at 720/9, securing a massive 352-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah had earlier dismissed captain Tom Latham for a duck, giving India an early breakthrough.

New Zealand finished Day 4 at 119/2 after 45 overs, with Devon Conway unbeaten on 59 and Rachin Ravindra batting on 27. The hosts still trailed India by 233 runs, with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day.

India will aim to complete the remaining work on Day 5 and take a 1-0 lead in the Test series.