Daryl Mitchell Wicket Video In 2nd Test: India struck against the run of play when Washington Sundar removed Daryl Mitchell in the 65th over of New Zealand’s first innings. With the hosts building a partnership and looking to consolidate their position, Sundar executed a clever bowling plan to provide India with an important breakthrough.

The right-arm off-spinner bowled a delivery that drifted into Mitchell before turning towards his pads. The New Zealand batter attempted to nudge it towards the leg side but failed to keep the shot down. Positioned perfectly at leg slip, Dhruv Jurel moved quickly to his left and completed a sharp catch with soft hands.

Mitchell departed after scoring 31 runs off 74 deliveries, including four boundaries. His dismissal ended a 74-run fifth-wicket partnership with Tom Blundell.

Washington Sundar gets the dangerous Daryl Mitchell! 💥 Dhruv Jurel makes no mistake at leg slip with a sharp catch. 👏 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/fQf4mHeIKc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026







Dhruv Jurel Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Daryl Mitchell

The dismissal was a result of excellent planning by Indian captain Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. India had positioned Jurel at leg slip specifically to target Mitchell’s tendency to play deliveries on the leg side.

Sundar executed the plan perfectly by getting drift into his delivery and finding Mitchell’s inside edge. Jurel, meanwhile, remained focused on the ball despite wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant briefly coming into his line of sight and completed an excellent catch.

The wicket came at 184/5, giving India a much-needed breakthrough after New Zealand had recovered from 110/4.

Washington Sundar with the breakthrough! Dhruv Jurel with a sharp catch at backward short leg and Daryl Mitchell has to depart. Live – https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/ocNz7hzlZZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026







Washington Sundar’s Figures And New Zealand’s Latest Score

At the time of writing, Washington Sundar had figures of 1/25 in six overs, including one maiden, with an economy rate of 4.17.

New Zealand had reached 207/5 in 72 overs in their first innings at the time of writing. Tom Blundell was unbeaten on 36 off 75 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips was batting on 14 off 28 balls.

Akash Deep had claimed two wickets for India, while Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar had picked up one wicket each.