Dhruv Jurel 78 Runs Highlights: Dhruv Jurel produced an impressive batting performance on Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter smashed a quickfire 78 off just 79 deliveries, helping India extend their first-innings total to a mammoth 720/9 before declaring. Jurel struck seven boundaries and one six at an impressive strike rate of 98.73.

Jurel walked out to bat after Anshul Kamboj’s dismissal and stitched together a crucial 75-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the sixth wicket. While Pant scored a magnificent 128, Jurel provided excellent support with his aggressive strokeplay, keeping the pressure on the New Zealand bowlers.

The timing, the placement, the milestone! Dhruv Jurel brings up a well-earned fifty with a cracking cut! 👏 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/0DUt9FwSZU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026







Dhruv Jurel Slams Brilliant Half-Century

Jurel showcased his attacking abilities against the New Zealand bowling attack, taking on both the pacers and spinners. He played some delightful shots, including a textbook on-drive against Jacob Duffy and a powerful pull shot against Glenn Phillips.

The 25-year-old brought up his half-century with a boundary off Daryl Mitchell in the 160th over. He continued to accelerate after reaching the milestone, collecting boundaries against Mitchell and Phillips.

One of the standout moments of his innings came in the 165th over when Jurel launched Phillips over the boundary for a spectacular six. He also struck a boundary in the same over, displaying his ability to generate power and find gaps in the field.

A short one from Glenn Phillips, and Dhruv Jurel makes him pay in style! 💪 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/z2h48Azbsj — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







How Did Dhruv Jurel Get Dismissed Against New Zealand?

Jurel’s entertaining innings eventually came to an end in the 166th over when Glenn Phillips dismissed him through a stumping. Attempting to attack the spinner, Jurel stepped down the track to a delivery bowled wide outside off but failed to make contact.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell collected the ball cleanly and removed the bails before Jurel could return to his crease. The Indian batter departed for 78 off 79 deliveries, with seven fours and one six.

His dismissal also brought India’s innings to an end, as Shubman Gill’s side declared at 720/9, securing a massive 352-run first-innings lead after bowling New Zealand out for 368.