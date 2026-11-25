Deandra Dottin WBBL Dismissal: West Indies star Deandra Dottin suffered an unusual dismissal during the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) clash between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat after arriving late at the crease. Brisbane Heat leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took advantage of the situation, hitting the stumps while Dottin was required to stand away from the pitch.

The bizarre incident occurred during Melbourne Renegades’ run chase at a crucial stage of the contest. Dottin, who was yet to face a delivery in her innings, was penalised for failing to reach the crease within the stipulated 75-second window after the previous dismissal.

Under the playing conditions applied in the competition, an incoming batter who fails to arrive within the permitted time must remain away from the pitch for the first delivery. The bowler is then allowed an opportunity to attempt to hit the stumps. If the ball connects with the wickets, the incoming batter is dismissed bowled.

Sarah Glenn Dismisses Deandra Dottin Without Bowling A Conventional Delivery

Brisbane leg-spinner Sarah Glenn was handed the unusual opportunity and made no mistake. She delivered the ball towards the unguarded stumps and successfully knocked the bails off, leaving Dottin dismissed without facing a conventional delivery.

Extraordinary. Deandra Dottin was late to the middle. Now she’s out after Sarah Glenn hit the stumps with a ball she couldn’t face! #WBBL12 https://t.co/lsG3SZAw8b — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 25, 2026







The dismissal pushed Melbourne Renegades to 97/5, with the team requiring another 41 runs from 31 deliveries to reach Brisbane’s target of 138.

Despite losing Dottin in such an extraordinary fashion, the Renegades managed to keep their chase alive and eventually secured a three-wicket victory.

Renegades Chase Down 138 Against Heat

Earlier in the match, Brisbane Heat managed to post 137/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Orla Prendergast was their leading run-scorer with 23 off 15 deliveries, while Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineux starred with the ball, claiming four wickets. Hayley Matthews also contributed with two dismissals.

During the chase, Tess Flintoff scored 30 off 32 balls but the Renegades suffered a middle-order collapse. However, Annie Wikman and Courtney Webb held their nerve towards the end and guided their side across the finishing line.

Interestingly, the incident also brought back memories of a controversial timed-out debate in the men’s Big Bash League in 2023. Adelaide Strikers had appealed against Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for taking too long to arrive at the crease, but the dismissal was not given. Stoinis subsequently smashed 74 off just 34 balls to help the Stars secure an eight-run victory.