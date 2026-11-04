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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli Batting Entry Video: Virat Kohli received a rousing reception at Eden Park as he walked out to bat against New Zealand in the first ODI. The broadcasters called it a ‘main character moment’ as fans erupted in cheers. Kohli then showcased his class with an unbeaten knock, building a crucial partnership with Shubman Gill.

WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 13:19 IST

Virat Kohli Batting Entry Video: Virat Kohli received a thunderous reception from the crowd as he walked out to bat during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. The Indian superstar’s arrival sparked excitement in the stands, with broadcasters describing it as a ‘main character moment’ for the former India captain. Watch the video of Kohli’s grand entry.

Kohli’s popularity was on full display as thousands of fans welcomed him with loud cheers when he made his way to the middle. The atmosphere at Eden Park changed as the Indian batting great took guard, adding another memorable moment to his return to ODI action in New Zealand.

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Virat Kohli’s Grand Entry Gets Eden Park Crowd Going

The moment came after India lost Rohit Sharma early in their chase of 186 runs. Kyle Jamieson dismissed the Indian opener for a six-ball duck in the final over of the powerplay, bringing Kohli to the crease.

As Kohli walked towards the pitch, the crowd erupted with excitement. The broadcasters captured the atmosphere with the caption, ‘Main character moment for the one and only Virat Kohli at Eden Park!’



The former India captain wasted little time settling into his innings, showcasing his trademark strokeplay against the New Zealand bowling attack.

Virat Kohli Finds His Rhythm With Shubman Gill

Kohli made an immediate impact, scoring an unbeaten 29 off 27 deliveries, including five boundaries. His innings featured elegant cover drives, crisp flicks and an impressive pick-up pull against Jacob Duffy.

One of his standout shots came against Kyle Jamieson when he drove a full delivery over extra cover for a one-bounce boundary. He also struck Duffy through square leg and pulled another delivery behind square to release the pressure.

Kohli combined with captain Shubman Gill to put together an unbeaten 53-run partnership for the second wicket. Gill was batting on 17 when rain interrupted play.

India were 54/1 after 10.5 overs, needing another 132 runs to win after New Zealand were bowled out for 185.

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WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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