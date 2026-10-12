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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over

Ishan Kishan Instagram Story: Ishan Kishan’s funny Telugu greeting, “Ela unnaru Hyderabad?”, has brought a light-hearted moment ahead of India’s fourth T20I against West Indies. The wicketkeeper-batter’s video also features Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma as the Indian team heads to Hyderabad following a 14-run win in Indore.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:12 IST

Ishan Kishan Instagram Story: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan shared a glimpse of the team’s flight journey to Hyderabad ahead of the fourth T20I against West Indies. In the video, Kishan greets the city with “Ela unnaru Hyderabad?”, meaning “How are you, Hyderabad?”, while Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma also feature.

The Instagram story offered fans a light-hearted look at the Indian players travelling for the next match of the five-game T20I series. Hyderabad will host the fourth T20I after India secured a 14-run victory in the third match at Indore on Sunday, October 11.

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WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Says ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’



In the video, Kishan addresses Hyderabad in Telugu, asking, “Ela unnaru Hyderabad?” The phrase translates to “How are you, Hyderabad?” in English. Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma can also be seen in the flight video as the Indian team heads to the venue for the upcoming fixture.

The journey is particularly relevant for Hyderabad-based IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, as both Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy represent the team in the Indian Premier League. Their connection with the franchise adds another talking point to Kishan’s greeting ahead of India’s arrival in the city.

The fourth T20I will be an important opportunity for India to build on their momentum after winning the previous game.

India Beat West Indies By 14 Runs In 3rd T20I

India posted 223 runs in 20 overs in the third T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore before restricting West Indies to 209/7, winning by 14 runs.

Abhishek Sharma led India’s batting effort with 69 off 30 balls, while Kishan contributed 37 from 18 deliveries. Tilak Varma scored 28 off 16 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy added 21 from 14 deliveries. Axar Patel chipped in with 20 off 14 balls as India crossed the 220-run mark.

Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution, scoring 11 off eight balls and taking three wickets for 44 runs. Naman Dhir also claimed two wickets, while Nitish dismissed Quentin Sampson.

For West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer scored 43 off 26 balls and Kamil Pooran made 42 off 27. Shamar Springer remained unbeaten on 35 from just 11 deliveries, but the visitors fell short.

India’s 14-run win strengthened their position in the series ahead of the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over
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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ela Unnaru Hyderabad’: Ishan Kishan’s Funny Telugu Greeting Wins Fans Over

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