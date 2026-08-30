WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Roger Federer Breaks Down During Hall Of Fame Speech, Tennis Greats Join Hand

WATCH VIDEO: Roger Federer delivered an emotional and memorable speech after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with the Swiss legend repeatedly pausing to compose himself as he reflected on his journey in tennis on Saturday (Aug 29). The ceremony in Newport celebrated the career of one of the sport’s greatest-ever players, with Federer focusing less on his records and more on the people, memories and love for the game that shaped his remarkable journey.

Roger Federer Breaks Down During Hall Of Fame Speech

Federer’s induction speech was filled with emotion as he struggled to hold back tears while speaking about what the honour meant to him. He joked that his speech could continue until sunrise because of the number of times he had to pause and regain his composure. Federer described his place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame as one of the greatest honours of his life.

Roger Federer’s COMPLETE @TennisHalloFame Induction speech. Stop what you are doing and enjoy this half an hour. pic.twitter.com/lQDE7LfhkK — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 30, 2026

“It’s amazing to see yourself in a place like this, to walk through the Hall of Fame, to immerse myself in the history of this sport. That means everything to me,” Federer said. “To read the stories of my greatest heroes and to realise, I mean to truly realise for the first time, that I have a place here. This is one of the greatest honours of my life.”

“We play tennis, we’re tennis players. That for me is what it’s about: the sense of play,” Federer said. “Yes, this sport takes work and practice. But the sense of play always carried me through. And when the work and play blend together, that’s the best feeling of all.”

Federer took fans back to his home country, where he served as a ball boy in Basel as a 13-year-old.

“I’m standing against the back wall, hands behind me, eyes on the ball. I’ll never forget how the game looked from there and how it felt,” Federer said. “The thrill of standing so close to the players, feeding them the ball, handing them the towel, seeing them sweat, watching them fight it out, figure it out — the adversity, the intensity. I remember the next morning, my legs were gone. Standing all day is a lot of work.”

Federer Reflects on His Tennis Journey

Rather than concentrating on his numerous titles and records, Federer used the occasion to reflect on his lifelong relationship with tennis. He spoke about the importance of enjoying the sport and said the sense of play had always carried him through the hard work and pressure of professional competition.

From Basel Ball Boy to Hall of Famer

Federer also recalled serving as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors in Basel when he was 13. He remembered watching professional players from close range and experiencing the intensity of the sport from a completely different perspective. Those memories offered a glimpse into how his passion for tennis developed long before he became a global superstar.