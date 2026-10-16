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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome

WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome

England national cricket team arrived in Pakistan for a historic ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka as the teams kickstart their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 12:41 IST

England national cricket team arrived in Pakistan for a historic ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka as the teams kickstart their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. A video has surfaced on social media on October 16, Friday of England’s arrival in Rawalpindi as the Englishmen landed in Pakistan for an ODI series for the first time in 21 years.

When did England last play an ODI outside of an ICC event in Pakistan?

It was in 2005 that the Englishmen last played an ODI in Pakistan as it was part of the bilateral series. The hosts went on to win the five-match leg 3-2. England have played Test and T20I series in Pakistan, while also participating in the Champions Trophy co-hosted by the sub-continent nation last year. Nevertheless, it will be their first time playing an ODI outside of an ICC tournament since 2005.

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England rest Jofra Archer, injured Jos Buttler out of Pakistan tour

Meanwhile, England will be slightly weakened without the likes of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer for the tri-series in Pakistan. Buttler, who suffered a hamstring injury during the recent home ODI series in Sri Lanka, has been forced out of the tour. The keeper-batter underwent a surgery and is on the road to recovery. Not only will he miss the Pakistan tour but also the upcoming white-ball series in Australia. Speedster Jofra Archer has been rested, keeping in mind the workload he must carry out in Australia and the three-Test series in South Africa in December.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Led by Harry Brook, their tri-series campaign commences October 20, Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The final of the tri-series will take place on October 31 in Lahore.

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WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome
Tags: England National Cricket TeamHarry Brookjofra archerJos Buttler

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WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome

WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome

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WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome
WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome
WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome
WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome
WATCH VIDEO: England Arrive For First ODI Series In Pakistan In 21 Years As Players Receive Grand Welcome

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