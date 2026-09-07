WATCH Video: Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers Clash as England Teammates Square up During Arsenal’s 2-1 Win Over Chelsea

Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers Involved in Heated Argument: England team-mates Declan Rice and Morgan Rogers were involved in a heated confrontation during Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League derby victory over Chelsea. The incident occurred in the second half as Chelsea pushed for an equaliser, with the two midfielders exchanging words after Rice brought Rogers down off the ball.

Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers Heated Argument

The incident took place in the 83rd minute while Chelsea were trailing 2-1 and searching for a way back into the match. Rice chased Rogers as the Chelsea midfielder advanced towards the Arsenal penalty area before deliberately tripping him off the ball to stop the attack.

Rogers immediately reacted angrily, believing that Rice had intentionally halted the Chelsea attack. The 24-year-old confronted his England team-mate after getting back to his feet, with the pair going face-to-face before Rogers shoved Rice. Their team-mates eventually intervened to separate the two players.

Morgan Rogers Receives Yellow Card

Rogers was shown a yellow card following the confrontation, while Rice escaped punishment for the initial foul. The decision prompted debate among Chelsea supporters, who felt Rice should also have been sanctioned for the challenge on Rogers.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey explained that Rice’s foul would have warranted a yellow card at most and could not have been reviewed by VAR because the incident did not meet the threshold for a potential red-card offence.

Morgan Rogers Gives Chelsea Early Lead

Rogers had earlier made a major impact in the London derby by opening the scoring inside the first two minutes. The Chelsea new signing produced a fine volley that beat Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya before celebrating in front of the home supporters.

Arsenal eventually turned the match around to secure a 2-1 victory, leaving Chelsea disappointed despite Rogers’ early contribution. The heated exchange between the two England internationals subsequently became one of the most talked-about moments from the derby.

Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers England World Cup Team-mates

Rice and Rogers are both part of England’s wider international setup and could be team-mates for the Three Lions at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Their heated exchange at the Emirates highlighted the intensity of the Premier League rivalry, despite their relationship at international level.