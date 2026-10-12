WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland Tells Cameraman ‘I See You More Than My Missus’ In Hilarious Interaction After Manchester City’s Dominant Win Over Liverpool

Premier League 2026-27: Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland engaged in a hilarious chat with one of the cameramen after playing an integral role in their commanding victory over Liverpool at the Anfield on October 11, Sunday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Haaland hilariously told the cameraman that he sees him more than his own partner.

Premier League 2026-27: Erling Haaland propels Manchester City to a commanding win over Liverpool and silence Anfield

The 26-year-old scored one of the three goals as the table-toppers maintained their position at the summit with six wins out of six. The Norwegian striker was the first to score as his goal came in the 65th minute of the match, putting Manchester City up by 1-0. Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki netted goals in the 68th and 78th minute, respectively, to solidify their dominance. The visiting team eventually left Liverpool’s score blank by the end of the contest, winning 3-0. Meanwhile, below is the video of Haaland’s hilarious interaction with the cameraman:

Premier League 2026-27: Erling Haaland hails Manchester City for ‘sticking together’

Following the 3-0 victory, Haaland heaped praise on the tourists for sticking together and displaying an amazing character to seal a convincing victory. Amid the boos at Anfield over the fallout from their financial rules verdict, the youngster felt Manchester City had won the mental battle, stating, as quoted by WION News:

“Every single person that is part of Man City, and every fan, this is a lovely moment that will stay with us for a long time. It was hard, but we showed amazing character from back to front. So proud of everyone. It’s always tough to come here. Important to stay strong mentally, stick together and do what you can do something about and the thing we can do something about is to play good football and fight together. That’s the only thing we can do. You want to win games, it’s as simple as that. Perform well, play good football and win games. This was a mental battle. Proud that we managed to stick together, we are mentally strong. Plenty of games coming up so time to recover and go again.”

City will next face PSG in the UEFA Champions League clash on October 15, Thursday.