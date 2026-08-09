WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’

Erling Haaland’s Awkward Moment Caught on Camera: Erling Haaland has once again found himself at the centre of social media attention after a video featuring the Manchester City and Norway star, his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen and Italian actor Michele Morrone went viral. A section of fans interpreted Haaland’s reaction in the clip as a sign of jealousy, while others viewed the moment simply as a playful interaction.

The viral video reportedly shows Haaland enjoying a night out with girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen and Michele Morrone. As the camera turns towards the trio, Haaland can seemingly be heard saying, “Hey, hey, not that close” as Morrone appears to be standing close to Isabel. The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans debating whether the Norwegian striker was jokingly asking the actor to give his girlfriend some space.

🚨🚨| Erling Haaland got 𝐉𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐒 after Italian actor Michele Morrone got too close to his girlfriend… kept telling him to move away in a deeper voice 😂😭pic.twitter.com/gmNKxXpId5 — Goals Side (@goalsside) August 8, 2026

Did Erling Haaland Ask Michele Morrone To Stay Away From His Girlfriend?

The short video has led to plenty of speculation online, with some fans claiming that Haaland appeared jealous of Morrone’s interaction with Isabel. However, there is no confirmation that the Manchester City forward was genuinely upset or that he seriously told Morrone to stay away from his girlfriend.

The incident appears to have been light-hearted, although Haaland’s apparent reaction has become the main talking point among fans. A post shared by a fan page on X claimed that the footballer was “extremely jealous” after Morrone got close to Isabel, but that remains an interpretation of the viral footage rather than a confirmed fact.

Who Is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Isabel Haugseng Johansen is Erling Haaland’s longtime girlfriend. The couple have generally kept their relationship away from the spotlight despite Haaland becoming one of the most recognisable footballers in the world.

Isabel has occasionally been seen supporting Haaland at football-related events, but both have largely maintained a private approach to their relationship.

Disclaimer: The interpretation that Erling Haaland was jealous or seriously asked Michele Morrone to stay away from Isabel is based on social media reactions to the viral clip and has not been independently confirmed.