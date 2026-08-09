LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’

WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’

Erling Haaland has once again found himself at the centre of social media attention after a video featuring the Manchester City and Norway star, his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen and Italian actor Michele Morrone went viral. Haaland’s playful ‘Not that close’ remark to Morrone sparked a wave of ‘jealous boyfriend’ reactions from fans.

Erling Haaland became the joint-highest scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a brace against Brazil. Image Credit: AFP
Erling Haaland became the joint-highest scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a brace against Brazil. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 11:59 IST

Erling Haaland’s Awkward Moment Caught on Camera: Erling Haaland has once again found himself at the centre of social media attention after a video featuring the Manchester City and Norway star, his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen and Italian actor Michele Morrone went viral. A section of fans interpreted Haaland’s reaction in the clip as a sign of jealousy, while others viewed the moment simply as a playful interaction.

The viral video reportedly shows Haaland enjoying a night out with girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen and Michele Morrone. As the camera turns towards the trio, Haaland can seemingly be heard saying, “Hey, hey, not that close” as Morrone appears to be standing close to Isabel. The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans debating whether the Norwegian striker was jokingly asking the actor to give his girlfriend some space.

You Might Be Interested In

Did Erling Haaland Ask Michele Morrone To Stay Away From His Girlfriend?

The short video has led to plenty of speculation online, with some fans claiming that Haaland appeared jealous of Morrone’s interaction with Isabel. However, there is no confirmation that the Manchester City forward was genuinely upset or that he seriously told Morrone to stay away from his girlfriend.

The incident appears to have been light-hearted, although Haaland’s apparent reaction has become the main talking point among fans. A post shared by a fan page on X claimed that the footballer was “extremely jealous” after Morrone got close to Isabel, but that remains an interpretation of the viral footage rather than a confirmed fact.

Who Is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Isabel Haugseng Johansen is Erling Haaland’s longtime girlfriend. The couple have generally kept their relationship away from the spotlight despite Haaland becoming one of the most recognisable footballers in the world.

Isabel has occasionally been seen supporting Haaland at football-related events, but both have largely maintained a private approach to their relationship.

Disclaimer: The interpretation that Erling Haaland was jealous or seriously asked Michele Morrone to stay away from Isabel is based on social media reactions to the viral clip and has not been independently confirmed.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’
Tags: Erling Haaland

RELATED News

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, DGD vs CSG Match 9 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

WTC 2027 Final Qualification Scenarios: How India, Australia, South Africa And Other Teams Can Reach The Summit Clash in London

Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management

Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

LATEST NEWS

‘I Don’t Understand Hindi’: Bengaluru Delivery Boy Abused, Beaten By Girls’ Male Friends; Video Surfaces

‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’: A Day Of Conversations On Women, Leadership, Health And Change; Here’s Who Will Attend The Event

Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It

Bigg Boss Bangla: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Daughter Called Him ‘Naive’ Ahead Of Hosting Debut, Says ‘I’ll Stand By What’s Right’

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Unique Presentation by Shiv Devotees Travelling from Haridwar to Palam Draws People’s Attention

Flower Shower from a Helicopter Infused Kanwariyas With Renewed Energy

Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections

Maharashtra Milk Price Hike: Your Daily Milk Will Cost More From August 11, Check New Rates

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’
WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’
WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’
WATCH VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s ‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Moment With Isabel Johansen And Michele Morrone Goes Viral — ‘Not That Close’

QUICK LINKS