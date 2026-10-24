WATCH VIDEO: Every Shot Played By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Hagley Oval As Teenage Sensation Fails to Make Mark on Return to Playing XI | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s much-anticipated return to India’s playing XI did not go according to plan as the young batter struggled to make an impact in the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday (Oct 24). However, Sooryavanshi managed just four runs off eight deliveries before being dismissed by Nathan Smith during India’s chase of 181. Here is a look at every shot played by the young Indian sensation during his brief innings at Hagley Oval.

WATCH VIDEO: Every Shot Played By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against New Zealand

The video captures Sooryavanshi’s short innings during India’s second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The young batter scored four runs from eight deliveries before Nathan Smith brought his innings to an end, leaving him with little opportunity to influence the chase.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls for 4 on India Return

Sooryavanshi’s return to the Indian team ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for 4 off eight balls by New Zealand pacer Nathan Smith. The youngster was brought into the playing XI in place of Ishan Kishan, who sustained an injury during the opening T20I of the series.

In a notable change to his usual role, Sooryavanshi walked out at No. 3 rather than opening the innings. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma retained their positions at the top of the order, leaving the teenager with an opportunity to bat in the middle of the powerplay.

India Get Off to a Slow Start Against New Zealand

India’s chase began cautiously, with Samson and Abhishek unable to score from the first eight deliveries. The pressure continued to build before Abhishek appeared to be caught at deep off Jacob Duffy’s bowling. However, the dismissal was overturned after the umpire signalled a no-ball because Duffy had overstepped.

Abhishek capitalised on the reprieve by striking consecutive boundaries, providing India with some momentum after the quiet start. Sooryavanshi, however, could not make a similar impact during his brief stay at the crease.