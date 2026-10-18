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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI

Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf pulled off a remarkable relay catch to dismiss Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando during the first match of the ODI Tri-Nation series on Sunday (Oct 18). Wicketkeeper Saad Baig initially got both hands to a top-edged shot but lost his balance, allowing the ball to pop out of his gloves. However, Ashraf, positioned nearby, reacted quickly to complete the catch and prevent an embarrassing moment for the debutant.

WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig's Fumble, Here's How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig's Fumble, Here's How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 20:58 IST

Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf pulled off a remarkable relay catch to dismiss Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando during the first match of the ODI Tri-Nation series on Sunday (Oct 18). Wicketkeeper Saad Baig initially got both hands to a top-edged shot but lost his balance, allowing the ball to pop out of his gloves. However, Ashraf, positioned nearby, reacted quickly to complete the catch and prevent an embarrassing moment for the debutant.

The spectacular effort broke Sri Lanka’s opening stand after a steady start to their chase of Pakistan’s 306-run target. Ashraf later picked up another wicket by dismissing Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis, while the catch sparked reactions from cricket fans on social media. Here is how the unique relay catch unfolded during PAK vs SL 1st ODI.

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The incident took place during the sixth over of Sri Lanka’s innings when Naseem Shah bowled a short delivery to Avishka Fernando. The batter attempted to pull the ball but could not make proper contact, sending a top edge high towards the fine-leg region.

Debutant wicketkeeper Saad Baig moved towards the ball and managed to get both hands on it. However, he lost his balance, and the ball slipped out of his gloves. Faheem Ashraf, who was stationed behind him near deep fine leg, stayed alert and completed the catch as the ball came loose.

The Pakistan players celebrated the crucial breakthrough, while Baig appeared relieved that Ashraf had rescued the situation. Fernando departed for five runs off nine deliveries, bringing Sri Lanka’s opening partnership to an end.

Faheem Ashraf Dismisses Kusal Mendis as Pakistan Strike Again

Ashraf made another important contribution with the ball when he dismissed Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis during the 14th over. Bowling a hard-length delivery outside off stump, Ashraf induced Mendis into playing a cut shot that failed to stay along the ground.

The ball travelled towards backward point, where Saim Ayub completed a sharp reverse-cup catch. Mendis’ dismissal left Sri Lanka reeling at 36 runs for two wickets, with Ashraf claiming his first wicket of the match.

How Did Fans React to Faheem Ashraf’s Catch on X?

Ashraf’s quick reflexes and alertness drew attention as the relay catch turned a potential fielding error into a breakthrough for Pakistan. The effort also helped Baig avoid an uncomfortable moment on his international debut. Fans discussing the incident on X focused on Ashraf’s presence of mind and the unusual manner in which the catch was completed. Specific individual posts and reaction quotes should be verified directly on X before being included.

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WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Faheem Ashraf Completes Unique Relay Catch After Saad Baig’s Fumble, Here’s How X Reacted | PAK vs SL 1st ODI

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