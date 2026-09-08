WATCH Video: Fan’s Message For Pakistan Coach Wahab Riaz Goes Viral After Asia Cup Semifinal Berth— ‘Don’t Need Trophy, We Want to Beat India’

A Pakistan fan has issued a fiery message to team mentor Wahab Riaz ahead of a potential India-Pakistan showdown in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final. In a video circulating on social media after Monday’s group stage win over Hong Kong, a fan was heard telling Riaz, “We don’t need Asia Cup trophy, we want to beat India.” The remark has added another layer of intensity to the already heated rivalry.

Watch Video of Pakistan Fan’s Viral Message

The Pakistan fan’s passionate message to Wahab Riaz has gone viral on social media, with the supporter declaring that defeating India matters more than winning the Women’s Asia Cup trophy. The video has further fuelled anticipation around a possible India-Pakistan meeting in the final.

Pakistan Fan’s Message to Wahab Riaz Goes Viral

The fan’s comments came after Pakistan’s qualification for the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The supporter appeared to mock Riaz while making it clear that defeating India was the priority instead of winning the tournament trophy.

The video has been doing the rounds on social media and has added further spice to the rivalry between the two teams. India and Pakistan could meet again in the final on September 13 if both sides successfully make it through the semi-finals.

Pakistan Suffered Heavy Defeat Against India

Pakistan’s latest rivalry with India began with a crushing seven-wicket defeat in their Group A clash. Fatima Sana’s side were bowled out for just 55, their lowest-ever completed total in Women’s T20I cricket, before India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs.

The result saw Harmanpreet Kaur’s India strengthen their position at the top of Group A, while Pakistan were placed under pressure in their qualification battle. India subsequently advanced to the semi-finals as Group A winners.

Wahab Riaz Backs Pakistan Team

Wahab Riaz remained confident despite Pakistan’s heavy defeat against India. The Pakistan mentor backed his team to bounce back and insisted that he still believed Pakistan were the best side in the tournament and capable of lifting the Women’s Asia Cup.

Riaz’s confidence came despite India’s dominant performance, which exposed Pakistan’s batting struggles. Pakistan will now look to put the defeat behind them and make a strong push in the knockout stage.

Potential India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup Final

India have already qualified for the semi-finals as Group A winners, while Pakistan have also reached the knockout stage. If both teams successfully navigate their respective semi-finals, they could meet again in the Women’s Asia Cup final on September 13.

A potential India-Pakistan final would make the fan’s bold statement even more significant, with Pakistan getting an opportunity to respond to their heavy group-stage defeat and India aiming to continue their dominance over their arch-rivals.