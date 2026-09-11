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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It

WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal stunned the Turkish club by announcing his resignation during a post-match press conference after their 1-1 draw against Roma in the Champions League. Kartal, who returned for his fourth spell as manager in June 2026, said he does not plan to return to Fenerbahce. However, club president Aziz Yildirim has refused to accept his resignation and insists that Kartal remains the team's head coach.

Watch Video: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Stuns Club by Quitting in Live Press Conference After Roma Draw in Champions League
Watch Video: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Stuns Club by Quitting in Live Press Conference After Roma Draw in Champions League

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 11:41 IST

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal stunned the Turkish club by announcing his resignation during a post-match press conference after their 1-1 draw against Roma in the Champions League. Kartal, who returned for his fourth spell as manager in June 2026, said he does not plan to return to Fenerbahce. However, club president Aziz Yildirim has refused to accept his resignation and insists that Kartal remains the team’s head coach.

Watch Video: Ismail Kartal Announces Fenerbahce Resignation

Kartal made the surprise announcement just minutes after Fenerbahce drew 1-1 with Roma in their Champions League campaign. The 65-year-old coach revealed during the live post-match press conference that he had decided to step down, bringing an unexpected twist to the Turkish club’s season.

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Why Did Ismail Kartal Resign as Fenerbahce Head Coach?

Kartal cited the pressure surrounding his position as one of the reasons behind his decision. He also referred to an incident during the Roma match when he was struck by a bottle thrown from the stands. Fenerbahce later confirmed that the spectator involved in the incident had been identified and banned from the stadium.

Fenerbahce President Rejects Ismail Kartal’s Resignation

Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim has not accepted Kartal’s resignation. Yildirim said after speaking to the coach that Kartal remains in charge of the team and called on the club to support him. He also criticised the attitude of some supporters and sections of the media, saying the constant criticism had contributed to the pressure surrounding Kartal.

Ismail Kartal’s Fourth Spell at Fenerbahce

Kartal returned to Fenerbahce for a fourth spell as head coach in June 2026. His appointment came as the club prepared to return to the Champions League for the first time in 18 years. However, Fenerbahce’s domestic campaign has been inconsistent, with the team sitting ninth in the Turkish Super Lig after two wins and two defeats. The draw against Roma was their first Champions League match of the campaign.

Fenerbahce Players Shocked by Ismail Kartal’s Announcement

Kartal’s decision came as a surprise to the Fenerbahce players. English defender Archie Brown, who scored the equaliser against Roma in the 48th minute after Bryan Cristante had given the Italian side the lead in the first half, appeared completely taken aback when asked about the manager’s announcement during his post-match interview.

Fenerbahce vs Roma Champions League Match

Roma took the lead through Bryan Cristante before Archie Brown levelled the contest for Fenerbahce shortly after half-time. The 1-1 draw gave Fenerbahce a point in their Champions League campaign, but the result was overshadowed by Kartal’s unexpected resignation announcement.

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WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It
Tags: Champions League

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WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It

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WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It

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WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It
WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It
WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It
WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It

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