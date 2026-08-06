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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser

WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's residence in Magura district came under attack on Wednesday evening, August 5, hours after he participated in a virtual media interaction addressed by ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi. According to police, unidentified miscreants vandalised the property by throwing bricks and stones before attempting to set it on fire.

WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan's House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina's Presser
WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan's House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina's Presser

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 09:08 IST

Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised: Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan’s residence in Magura district came under attack on Wednesday evening, August 5, hours after he participated in a virtual media interaction addressed by ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi. According to police, unidentified miscreants vandalised the property by throwing bricks and stones before attempting to set it on fire. While local media reported that petrol bombs were also used during the attack, authorities have not officially confirmed those claims. No injuries were reported, and security personnel have since been deployed outside the residence.

What Happened at Shakib Al Hasan’s House?

The incident occurred at around 8:45 PM local time at Shakib Al Hasan’s residence in Magura. Residents reported hearing loud explosion-like sounds, initially believed to be firecrackers, as unidentified individuals allegedly hurled bricks and stones at the property, smashing windows and attempting to set the house ablaze.

Several local media outlets claimed that petrol bombs were thrown during the attack. However, police officials have stated that they are yet to verify those reports. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident, and an investigation has been launched to identify those responsible and determine the motive behind the attack.

Why Was Shakib Al Hasan’s House Attacked?

The attack came just hours after Shakib appeared in a virtual media interaction addressed by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Delhi. The event, organised by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia, saw Hasina defend her government’s handling of the July-August 2024 unrest, claiming the movement that led to her removal from office was a carefully planned regime-change operation rather than a spontaneous student uprising.

Shakib, a former Awami League Member of Parliament representing the Magura-1 constituency, has remained closely associated with the party, making his appearance at the event a major talking point amid Bangladesh’s ongoing political tensions.

Political Tensions Continue in Bangladesh

Bangladesh continues to witness political unrest following Sheikh Hasina’s removal from power. Ahead of the virtual interaction, leaders from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) had publicly criticised the event and reportedly warned media organisations against broadcasting Hasina’s remarks.

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WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser
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WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser
WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser
WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser
WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser

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