Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

Frances Tiafoe’s US Open 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end after he suffered a defeat against fellow American Ben Shelton in the men’s singles semi-final on Friday (Sep 11). Tiafoe had made a strong start at Arthur Ashe Stadium but could not maintain his advantage as Shelton fought back to reach his first Grand Slam final. After the match the American star was seen in tears while on his way out of court, catching the attention of the internet.

Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Ashe Stadium in Tears

Tiafoe was seen in tears as he made his way through the players’ tunnel after his 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 defeat to Shelton. Cameras captured the American covering his face with a towel as he walked away from Arthur Ashe Stadium, visibly devastated after another painful exit in the US Open semi-finals.

‼️💥 Frances Tiafoe was left emotional after losing to Ben Shelton in the US Open semifinals. 😢🎾🇺🇸 A heartbreaking moment for Tiafoe, who came so close to reaching the US Open final. 💔 ℹ️ Yahoo Sports Tough moment for Tiafoe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2EW6gDQE1Z — Tchato18 (@tchato18) September 12, 2026

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe’s Emotional Exit

The heartbreaking scenes came moments after the two Americans shared a hug at the net. Tiafoe’s disappointment was evident after a double fault on match point handed Shelton the victory. It was only Tiafoe’s second double fault of the night, but it proved to be the final point of his US Open campaign.

Ben Shelton Completes Comeback Against Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe looked in control after winning the opening set 6-4 and putting Shelton under early pressure. However, the eighth seed responded strongly in the second set, becoming more consistent from the baseline while using his powerful serve to deal with pressure.

Shelton carried that momentum into the third set and took it 6-3. One of the notable moments came when he appeared to produce a 158mph serve, although the speed was later reviewed and adjusted to 144mph. He then survived a marathon final game featuring seven deuces and three set points before closing out the set.

Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 Semi-Final Highlights

The match turned into a gripping all-American battle after Tiafoe’s fast start. Shelton’s ability to raise his level on serve and maintain his aggression from the baseline allowed him to win three consecutive sets and complete the comeback. The victory also booked Shelton a place in his first Grand Slam final.

Ben Shelton Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Shelton’s victory over Tiafoe means he has reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open. The eighth seed overcame the early setback to produce a composed performance in the remaining sets and became the first of the two Americans to advance to the championship match.