LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

Frances Tiafoe's US Open 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end after he suffered a defeat against fellow American Ben Shelton in the men's singles semi-final on Friday (Sep 11). Tiafoe had made a strong start at Arthur Ashe Stadium but could not maintain his advantage as Shelton fought back to reach his first Grand Slam final. After the match the American star was seen in tears while on his way out of court, catching the attention of the internet.

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton
Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 13:07 IST

Frances Tiafoe’s US Open 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end after he suffered a defeat against fellow American Ben Shelton in the men’s singles semi-final on Friday (Sep 11). Tiafoe had made a strong start at Arthur Ashe Stadium but could not maintain his advantage as Shelton fought back to reach his first Grand Slam final. After the match the American star was seen in tears while on his way out of court, catching the attention of the internet.

Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Ashe Stadium in Tears

Tiafoe was seen in tears as he made his way through the players’ tunnel after his 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 defeat to Shelton. Cameras captured the American covering his face with a towel as he walked away from Arthur Ashe Stadium, visibly devastated after another painful exit in the US Open semi-finals.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe’s Emotional Exit

The heartbreaking scenes came moments after the two Americans shared a hug at the net. Tiafoe’s disappointment was evident after a double fault on match point handed Shelton the victory. It was only Tiafoe’s second double fault of the night, but it proved to be the final point of his US Open campaign.

Ben Shelton Completes Comeback Against Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe looked in control after winning the opening set 6-4 and putting Shelton under early pressure. However, the eighth seed responded strongly in the second set, becoming more consistent from the baseline while using his powerful serve to deal with pressure.

Shelton carried that momentum into the third set and took it 6-3. One of the notable moments came when he appeared to produce a 158mph serve, although the speed was later reviewed and adjusted to 144mph. He then survived a marathon final game featuring seven deuces and three set points before closing out the set.

Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 Semi-Final Highlights

The match turned into a gripping all-American battle after Tiafoe’s fast start. Shelton’s ability to raise his level on serve and maintain his aggression from the baseline allowed him to win three consecutive sets and complete the comeback. The victory also booked Shelton a place in his first Grand Slam final.

Ben Shelton Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Shelton’s victory over Tiafoe means he has reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open. The eighth seed overcame the early setback to produce a composed performance in the remaining sets and became the first of the two Americans to advance to the championship match.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton
Tags: US Open 2026

RELATED News

IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Sanju Samson to Open? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Faces Axe | Check IND vs AFG Predicted Playing XIs

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test? Check Birmingham Weather Update, Chances of Rain in England vs Pakistan Match

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Nets With New-Look Run-Up

Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag

LATEST NEWS

Walk 100 Steps After A Meal Or Sit In Vajrasana? Experts Reveal Which Is More Effective For Better Digestion

Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video: What’s Behind The Viral Clip Of Pakistani TikTok Star?

Kareena Kapoor MMS Leak: What Was The Truth Behind The Viral Video Controversy?

Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

Manjeet Kaur Murder Case: ‘They Tried To Burn Me Alive,’ Last Video Of Punjabi Influencer Surfaces

Poonam Pandey MMS Leak: How The Actress Reacted When Her Viral Video Sparked A Storm

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

KBC 18: ‘Blind Aadmi Ke Saath Kaun Rehta Hai?’ Contestant’s Painful Confession Leaves Wife In Tears, Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton
Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton
Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton
Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton
Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

QUICK LINKS