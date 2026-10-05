Watch Video: From Team Departure to Biting Medals, Here’s How Shreyas Iyer and Team India Prepared for Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match

Watch Video: Shreyas Iyer and Team India completed a memorable Asian Games 2026 campaign by defeating Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold medal match on Saturday (Oct 3). The victory saw India retain the men’s cricket gold medal and complete a unique double after the women’s team also secured the top honour. Here is a look at how Iyer and his teammates prepared for the final, from their team meetings and departure from the hotel to their arrival at the stadium and celebrations after winning the gold medal.

India’s Batting and Bowling Meetings

A day before the gold medal match, the Indian team held important meetings as part of their preparations for the clash against Pakistan. The batting unit had a discussion led by captain Shreyas Iyer, while the bowling group held a separate meeting to finalise their plans for the high-pressure contest.

Team India Assemble Ahead of Final

On the day of the final, Saturday (Oct 3), the Indian team gathered in the meeting hall of their team hotel at around 11:30 AM. The players were then spotted leaving the hotel at approximately 11:45 AM as they began their journey to the stadium for the much-anticipated gold medal clash.

India Arrive at Stadium

Shreyas Iyer and his teammates reached the stadium at around 12:20 PM. With the final scheduled to begin shortly afterwards, the players completed their preparations before taking the field against Pakistan in the battle for the Asian Games 2026 gold medal.

India Win Toss and Bat First

India won the toss at approximately 1:10 PM local time and opted to bat first. The Indian team was then seen in action at regular intervals between 1:30 PM and 3:15 PM as they built a formidable total against Pakistan.

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma Shine

India posted 211/6 in their allotted overs, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma playing key roles with half-centuries. Their contributions provided India with the platform to put Pakistan under pressure during the gold medal contest.

India Become Asian Games Champions

India completed the job at around 5:02 PM, defeating Pakistan by 19 runs to secure the gold medal. The victory gave the Indian men’s team back-to-back Asian Games gold medals and completed a memorable double after the women’s team also won the top prize.

Shreyas Iyer and Team India Celebrate Gold

The celebrations began soon after India’s victory, with captain Shreyas Iyer and his teammates enjoying a special moment after becoming Asian Games champions. Iyer was seen biting his gold medal alongside wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and other members of the Indian team as they celebrated their triumph on the continental stage.