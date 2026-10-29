WATCH VIDEO: ‘Garam Paani Piyo!’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets A Sweet Reminder From A Fan From Ballia | IND vs NZ

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: A heartwarming interaction between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a fan from Ballia has captured attention online. After India’s third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington, the teenage batter received a caring message from the stands: “Garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena.” The moment offered a glimpse of his endearing off-field personality.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to win admiration for his fearless batting, but a recent fan interaction has highlighted a different side of the young Indian cricketer. A video recorded after India’s third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington shows a supporter sharing a simple, affectionate piece of advice with the teenager.

The fan, who said she was also from Ballia, asked Sooryavanshi how he was doing before reminding him to drink warm water and avoid cold water. The youngster responded with a smile while continuing to sign autographs for people gathered near the boundary.

हेलो वैभव, हम लोग भी बलिया से हैं, ठीक हो, गर्म पानी पियो ठंडा पानी मत पीना क्योंकि यहां पर ठंड है अभी न्यूज़ीलैंड में उत्तर प्रदेश वाले बिहारी को बोल रहे हैं हेलो वैभव हम लोग भी बलिया से हैं। #VaibhavSooryavanshi #INDvsNZ https://t.co/9JLx0GO7ZI — Sadan Singh (@SadanJee) October 27, 2026







‘Garam Paani Piyo’: Fan’s Caring Message To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The exchange stood out for its warmth and familiarity. Rather than discussing cricket or asking about his explosive performances, the supporter spoke to Sooryavanshi with the concern one might show a younger family member.

Her advice, “Garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena,” quickly became the memorable part of the clip. Sooryavanshi’s smile added to the charm of the interaction, and the video began circulating on social media.

At just 15, the left-handed batter has already attracted considerable attention for his aggressive approach. Moments like this, however, show why his appeal extends beyond the runs he scores on the field.

🩷 https://t.co/34ygc6BTCS — Charvi Vyas (@4Vvyas) October 28, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Explosive Knock Powers India’s Chase

Sooryavanshi had delivered another attacking performance earlier in the match. He scored 45 off 19 balls against New Zealand, providing India with a rapid start during their chase of 199.

Abhishek Sharma took charge at the other end, producing a stunning 113 off 38 deliveries. The opening partnership put New Zealand under immediate pressure, with India reaching the target in just 13.2 overs to win by six wickets and move 3-0 ahead in the five-match T20I series.

The result gave India an unassailable lead, while the aggressive opening stand became one of the major talking points from the match. Sooryavanshi’s quickfire contribution helped establish the momentum that Abhishek carried through the chase.

Fearless On The Field, Charming Off It

Sooryavanshi’s performances have made him one of the young players attracting attention from cricket fans, but his personality away from the game is also becoming part of his growing popularity.

The airport-style celebrity treatment often associated with established stars was replaced here by a simple exchange between a young cricketer and a fan who wanted him to stay well. As the video continues to draw attention, the moment offers a reminder that Sooryavanshi’s growing connection with supporters is built on more than his big hits.

For now, the teenager remains in the spotlight for both his explosive batting and the small, relatable moments that make fans feel closer to him.