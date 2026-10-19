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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Sri Lanka's head coach Gary Kirsten couldn't help but fume at all-rounder Dasun Shanaka throwing his wicket away at a crucial juncture against Pakistan in the first ODI on October 18, Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten's Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten's Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 11:33 IST

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka’s head coach Gary Kirsten couldn’t help but fume at all-rounder Dasun Shanaka throwing his wicket away at a crucial juncture against Pakistan in the first ODI on October 18, Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Kirsten, who was in the dressing room, was gesturing Shanaka to have thought properly before playing the shot.

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka’s wicket dashes all hopes of a Sri Lankan win

The seam-bowling all-rounder was the final hope for Sri Lanka as the contest went down the wire, with the tourists 253/6 ahead of the 45th over chasing a stiff 306. With Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi coming to bowl that over, Shanaka, who was on 28 off 17 balls, holed out to Babar Azam at long-on as the hosts took a big step closer to victory. The cameras panned to Kirsten on replay as his explosive reaction summed up the shot selection from the captain. Sri Lanka eventually got bowled out for 268 to lose by 37 runs.

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WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
Tags: dasun-shanakaGary Kirstenpak vs slPakistan national cricket teamshaheen-shah-afridiSri Lanka National Cricket Team

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WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

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