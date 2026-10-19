WATCH VIDEO: Gary Kirsten’s Reaction Viral As Dasun Shanaka Throws His Wicket Away In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka’s head coach Gary Kirsten couldn’t help but fume at all-rounder Dasun Shanaka throwing his wicket away at a crucial juncture against Pakistan in the first ODI on October 18, Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Kirsten, who was in the dressing room, was gesturing Shanaka to have thought properly before playing the shot.

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka’s wicket dashes all hopes of a Sri Lankan win

The seam-bowling all-rounder was the final hope for Sri Lanka as the contest went down the wire, with the tourists 253/6 ahead of the 45th over chasing a stiff 306. With Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi coming to bowl that over, Shanaka, who was on 28 off 17 balls, holed out to Babar Azam at long-on as the hosts took a big step closer to victory. The cameras panned to Kirsten on replay as his explosive reaction summed up the shot selection from the captain. Sri Lanka eventually got bowled out for 268 to lose by 37 runs.

Wait for Sri Lanka coach – Gary Kirsten’s reaction.. after Dasun Shanaka threw away his wicket cheaply.. “Think” #pakvsl https://t.co/u1unFvwKTJ — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) October 18, 2026

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Kusal Mendis laments Sri Lankan batters’ struggle early on

Speaking at the post-game presentation, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis stated that things would have been different had they exuded some positivity in the powerplay, claiming:

“I think we needed to be a little bit more positive with the bat in the powerplay. Our bowlers bowled really well in the last 10 overs and they bowling unit did really well. But I think I took a little bit more balls in the powerplay because of which we struggled early on. Only a couple of guys did not score runs and we made small mistakes after the 40th over, otherwise Rathnayake and Liyanage put up a good partnership. We need to learn from the mistakes in this match.”

Sri Lanka will next face England on October 22, Thursday in Rawalpindi.