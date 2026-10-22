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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

New Zealand's dynamic all-rounder Glenn Phillips played an audacious switch-hit shot for a boundary in the first of the five T20Is against Team India on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I. (Image Credits: Black Caps X)
WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I. (Image Credits: Black Caps X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 15:33 IST

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: New Zealand’s dynamic all-rounder Glenn Phillips played an audacious switch-hit shot for a boundary in the first of the five T20Is against Team India on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Commentator Simon Doull was mesmerised by the shot as a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Glenn Phillips caps off an outstanding innings with an outrageous stroke

With New Zealand at 221/4 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar sending down the final over, the veteran right-arm seamer sent down a length ball. The right-hander switched his stance to left and clobbered it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. Phillips finished unbeaten on 82 off 40 deliveries as the Black Caps amassed 225 – their joint-highest total in the format against India.

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Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was as much in awe of that shot and tweeted, “That last ball shot from Glenn Phillips is the most atrocious shot i have seen on the cricketing field vs fast bowler. He is Something. Extraordinary!”



IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar endures a forgettable outing as New Zealand set Team India 226 for victory

While there was plenty of spotlight on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was playing his first international fixture since November 2022, it hardly went as he or the fans would have hoped. The Meerut-born cricketer bowled four wicketless overs for 49 runs, allowing the home side to reach 225 in their stipulated 120 deliveries.

After visiting captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen got the Black Caps off to an electrifying start. Daryl Mitchell chipped in with a cameo of 19-ball 28, so did Bevon Jacobs, hitting 31 off the 16 deliveries he faced. But the star of the show arguably was Phillips, who struck eight fours and three maximums in his 40-ball stay. But the Men in Blue have responded equally well in pursuit of 226, getting to 80 in less than five overs. Due to seemingly the presence of dew, batting could’ve got even more comfortable in Christchurch.

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WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Tags: Bhuvneshwar KumarGlenn PhillipsIND vs NZNew Zealand National Cricket Teamteam india

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WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Plays Outrageous Switch-Hit For Boundary Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

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